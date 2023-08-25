David Cross was featured in Fox5 Atlanta's coverage of the indictment of former President Trump in Fulton County, Georgia, where 19 people – including four accused of conspiring to copy and distribute data from elections equipment in rural Coffee County – were implicated.

The coverage included David's deposition of two of those charged, Coffee County GOP Chair Cathy Latham and Elections Supervisor Misty Hampton. David represents the Coalition for Good Governance in its civil lawsuit against the state.

Read the full article.

