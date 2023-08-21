David Cross spoke to Daily Report about how his work in Curling v. Raffensperger had downstream effects on Georgia's investigation into former President Trump and others in election meddling in Coffee County.

David said he doesn't think the Willis indictments will have a direct impact in [Curling]. They "may have an indirect impact insofar it will signal that that breach in the system was significant enough to be prosecuted criminally."

