A Fulton County Georgia state grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others, detailing 41 felony charges of misconduct allegedly designed to subvert the actual 2020 presidential election results. The two-and-a-half-year probe produced recordings, documents and sworn evidence to support charges of a racketeering conspiracy, with 161 acts of misconduct presented chronologically, dating from October 31, 2020 through September 15, 2022.

Jim Bergenn breaks down some of the facts and legal issues in this, the fourth separate indictment of the former president. Jim was interviewed on WTIC 1080's Brian & Company.

Originally published August 16, 2023.

