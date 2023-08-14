Key Takeaways:

President Biden has issued an Executive Order (E.O.) requiring the U.S. Department of Treasury to create a new program that will prohibit and require notification of certain investments by U.S. persons into entities located in, subject to the jurisdiction of, or owned by persons from, China, Hong Kong and Macau, if those entities are engaged in activities involving one of three industries - (1) semiconductors and microelectronics, (2) quantum information technologies, and (3) artificial intelligence.

Concurrent with the issuance of the E.O., the Department of the Treasury issued an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) to share with the public initial considerations and views with respect to definitions and other elements of the program, and to solicit public comment on various topics related to the implementation of the program.

The E.O. was issued after the U.S. Senate approved adding a measure to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in July 2023 that would require mandatory notifications of certain investments in China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. The E.O. and the NDAA provision contain certain key differences that will likely impact the conference on the NDAA between the Senate and the House of Representatives in the coming months.

________________________________________________________________________________________



Overview of the Executive Order



On August 9, 2023, President Biden issued an Executive Order (E.O.) addressing certain outbound investments by U.S. persons in certain sensitive or advanced technologies or products involving certain "countries of concern." The term "countries of concern" is defined to include the People's Republic of China and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, but this could be expanded in the future. The E.O. targets three categories of "national security technologies and products": (1) semiconductors and microelectronics, (2) quantum information technologies, and (3) artificial intelligence.



The E.O. provides for the establishment of a new outbound investment program to be implemented and administered by the Department of Treasury, in consultation with other relevant executive departments and agencies, including the Department of Commerce. To implement this program, the E.O. directs the Secretary of the Treasury to issue regulations that will either: (1) require U.S. persons to notify Treasury of certain transactions, or (2) prohibit U.S. persons from undertaking certain other transactions, in either case involving certain entities located in, subject to the jurisdiction of, or owned by, persons of a "country of concern," engaged in activities related to the three technology and product areas identified in the E.O.



The E.O. requires the Treasury Department to investigate violations of the order or any implementing regulations, which can result in civil and criminal penalties. In addition, under the E.O., the Treasury Department has the power to nullify, void, or otherwise compel the divestment of any prohibited transaction entered into after the effective date of the implementing regulations.



Concurrent with the issuance of the E.O., the Department of the Treasury issued an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) in the Federal Register to provide clarity about the intended scope of the program, and to solicit public comment on various topics related to the implementation of the program. Written comments on the ANPRM can be submitted within 45 days, i.e., by September 28, 2023.



The E.O. will come into effect following the issuance of implementing regulations by the Department of Treasury. The E.O. does not set a deadline for the regulations to be issued. Given the 45-day comment period and the time it will take Treasury to develop implementing regulations, the new outbound investment program will likely not come into effect until 2024.



Anticipated Framework for the Program to be Implemented by the Treasury Department Under the E.O.



The ANPRM reflects the framework that Treasury anticipates proposing for implementation of the program, which will include the following:



The program will be applicable to U.S. persons

The program anticipates that U.S. persons, wherever they are located, will be responsible for adhering to the prohibition and the notification requirements under the program. A U.S. person includes:

U.S. citizens;

Lawful permanent residents;

Any entity organized under the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States, including any foreign branches of any such entity; and

Any person in the United States.

Under the E.O., the Treasury Department may also place certain obligations on U.S. persons with respect to foreign entities that they control and in certain situations where U.S. persons knowingly direct transactions by non-U.S. persons.



The program is anticipated to target only certain types of investment transactions

The program is anticipated to focus on:

Equity transactions (e.g., via mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, and other arrangements);

Greenfield investments;

Joint ventures; and

Certain debt financing transactions that are convertible to equity.

The Treasury Department has stated that the program is not intended to apply to:

University-to-university research collaborations;

Contractual arrangements or the procurement of material inputs for any of the covered national security technologies or products (such as raw materials);

Intellectual property licensing arrangements;

Bank lending;

The processing, clearing, or sending of payments by a bank;

Underwriting services;

Debt rating services;

Prime brokerage;

Global custody;

Equity research or analysis; or

Other services secondary to a transaction.

The program is anticipated to only target investment in certain foreign persons

The restrictions are anticipated to apply to investments in entities that are engaged in activities related to the three defined subsets of technologies and products, and that are organized under the laws of a country of concern, have a principal place of business in a country of concern, or are majority-owned by country of concern individuals or entities.



The program is expected to include certain excepted transactions

Treasury is considering creating an exception for certain types of passive and other investments to minimize unintended consequences. For example, Treasury is considering excepting from the program's coverage certain U.S. investments into publicly-traded securities, index funds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, certain investments made as a limited partner, committed but uncalled capital investments, and intracompany transfers of funds from a U.S. parent company to its subsidiary.



The program is expected to target "indirect transactions"

The program is anticipated to target transactions entered into to evade the prohibitions under the program. For example, a U.S. person will not be able to knowingly invest in a third-country entity that will use the investment to undertake a transaction with a foreign person that would be subject to the program if engaged in by a U.S. person directly.



Overview of the Outbound Investment Transparency Act



The E.O. was issued shortly after the U.S. Senate approved adding a measure to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) addressing U.S. outbound investments, called the Outbound Investment Transparency Act. The measure would require U.S. persons to notify the Treasury Department regarding certain transactions involving specified industries in certain countries of concern within 14 days of the completion of the transaction.



Unlike the E.O., the measure would only impose a notification requirement and would not prohibit any transactions. In addition, the measure targets a wider range of "covered sectors" than the E.O., including (a) advanced semiconductors and microelectronics, (b) artificial intelligence, (c) quantum information science and technology, (d) hypersonics, (e) satellite-based communications, and (f) networked laser scanning systems with dual-use applications. In addition, the measure defines "country of concern," as any country specified in 10 U.S.C. § 4872(d)(2), which includes China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran. The measure would impose a notification requirement in connection with:

1) certain equity investments;

2) debt transactions that are characteristic of an equity investment;

3) the establishment of certain wholly owned subsidiaries in a country of concern for the purpose of production, design, testing, manufacturing, fabrication or development related to one or more covered sectors;

4) the establishment of a joint venture in a country of concern or with certain foreign entities connected to a country of concern for the purpose of production, design, testing, manufacturing, fabrication, or research involving one or more covered sectors, or other contractual or other commitments with certain foreign entities connected to a country of concern to jointly research and develop new innovation, including through the transfer of capital or intellectual property or other business proprietary information; or

5) certain acquisitions with certain foreign entities connected to a country of concern.



Like the E.O., the NDAA measure requires the Treasury Department to adopt implementing regulations.



Next steps



While both target outbound investments by U.S. persons in certain sectors and in certain countries, the E.O. and the proposed NDAA measure contain some key differences. The E.O. will likely impact the conference on the NDAA by the Senate and the House of Representatives in the coming months and could lead to modifications of the NDAA provision to ensure that it is aligned with the E.O. and does not require the adoption of competing and differing regulations by the Department of Treasury.



Regardless of what the regulations will ultimately look like, the writing is on the wall: restrictions on, and reporting of, investments by U.S. persons are coming. In anticipation of these regulations, U.S. persons should carefully evaluate their investment strategies in foreign countries, especially China.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.