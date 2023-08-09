The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has amended the DHS STEM Designated Degree Program List by adding eight qualifying fields of study and a corresponding Department of Education Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) code for each. No CIP codes from the existing list are being removed.

The eight added fields and CIP codes are:

Landscape Architecture (04.0601)

Institutional Research (13.0608)

Mechatronics, Robotics, and Automation Engineering Technology/Technician (15.0407)

Composite Materials Technology/Technician (15.0617)

Linguistics and Computer Science (30.4801)

Developmental and Adolescent Psychology (42.2710)

Geospatial Intelligence (43.0407)

Demography and Population Studies (45.0501)

The list is used to determine whether a degree obtained by certain F-1 nonimmigrant students following the completion of a program of study qualifies as a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) degree as determined by DHS, as required for the F–1 student to be eligible to apply for a 24-month extension of post-completion optional practical training (OPT).

DHS noted that "[i]nterested parties, including members of the public, may nominate a CIP code for inclusion on, or removal from, the STEM list." Nominations may be submitted by email to the SEVP Response Center at SEVP@ice.dhs.gov, with the subject line '"Attention: STEM CIP Code Nomination."

Details:

