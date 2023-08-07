Bob Litt spoke to the Washington Post about special counsel Jack Smith and his investigations into former President Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office and Trump's campaign to undo the results of the 2020 election, both of which resulted in indictments.

According to Bob, the classified documents indictment "suggested [Smith] had gone down a lot of alleys and turned over a lot of evidence that supported his case."

He also said that the new indictment similarly unspooled "a very compelling story," adding: "If you assume, as I think you have to, that Smith has the evidence to back up the allegations in these two indictments, then yes, I think they're both pretty strong cases."

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

