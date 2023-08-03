Brandon Van Grack spoke to the New York Times about the accusation that former President Trump wanted security camera footage deleted at Mar-a-Lago, adding to a pattern of concerns about his attempts to stymie prosecutors.

"There are all sorts of ways to obstruct an investigation, but not every one has an equal impact," Brandon said. "Hiding and lying are damaging, but prosecutors can often still get at the truth. Destruction is often looked at seriously because it's permanent. It's permanently deleting or destroying" evidence in the case.

