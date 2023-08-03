This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

The President is in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the week and has no public events scheduled

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy, Unleashing America's Cyber Talent

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President's national sit-down interview with Linsey Davis will air on ABC News Live Prime and across ABC News programs and platforms

Looking Ahead: On Tuesday, the Vice President will travel to Orlando, Florida, to deliver remarks at the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Women's Missionary Convention. On Wednesday, the Vice President will travel to Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, with the Commerce Secretary to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's investment in broadband and affordable connectivity. The Vice President will also travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to deliver remarks at two campaign receptions. On Friday, the Vice President will deliver remarks on Jobs Day.

* The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, July 28-30, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

July 30

Press Release: April 2023 Visitor Log Records Posted

July 29

Remarks by Vice President Harris During a Moderated Conversation at the NAACP 114th Annual Convention

July 28

Remarks by President Biden on Helping Workers and Innovators Invent and Make More in America | Auburn, ME

Remarks by President Biden at a Campaign Reception | Freeport, ME

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Brunswick, ME

Executive Order on Federal Research and Development in Support of Domestic Manufacturing and United States Jobs

Fact Sheet: Amid Manufacturing Boom, President Biden Will Sign an Executive Order on Federal Research and Development in Support of Domestic Manufacturing and United States Jobs to Encourage "Invent it Here, Make it Here" in Industries of the Future

Readout of Invest in America Domestic Manufacturers Convening with Senior Administration Officials, Domestic Manufacturers, and Representatives from Manufacturing Associations and Manufacturing Extension Partnership Centers

Executive Order on 2023 Amendments to the Manual for Courts-Martial, United States

Fact Sheet: President Biden to Sign Executive Order Implementing Bipartisan Military Justice Reforms

Remarks by Vice President Harris During a Moderated Conversation on Reproductive Health

Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Legal Pathways Initiative with Mexico

Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(3) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Upcoming Trilateral Leaders Summit of the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea

Bills Signed into Law: H.R. 423, the "Pala Band of Mission Indians Land Transfer Act of 2023," and H.R. 3672, which designates the clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Indian River, Michigan, as the Pfc. Justin T. Paton Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Blog: The 2024 Mid-Session Review

Department of Defense (DOD)

Joint Statement on Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) 2023

Opening Remarks at the Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN)

Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles

Transcript: Australia-US Joint Press Conference Following the Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN)

Press Release: Fact Sheet | 2023 Australia - U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN)

Publication: Fact Sheet | 2023 Australia - U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN)

Article: Australian, U.S. Leaders Say Alliance Is More Relevant Than Ever

Article: U.S., Australian Defense Chiefs Observe Exercise Talisman Sabre

Article: Troops, Locals Forge Friendship During Talisman Sabre

Article: Australian, U.S. Defense Leaders Aim to Bolster Peace in Indo-Pacific

Article: Marine Corps Sergeant Deploys Again to Australia

Article: Exercise Strengthens Bilateral, Amphibious Capability in Indo-Pacific

Publication: Consolidated Department of Defense Coronavirus Disease 2019 Force Health Protection Guidance

Press Release: Navy to Christen Guided-Missile Destroyer Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

Article: Senior DOD Housing Official Tours On-Post Housing in Japan

Article: Firefighter Who Loves Challenges Enlists in the Marine Corps

Article: Haitian Teen Learns English, Then Joins Marine Corps

Contracts for July 28, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, July 31, 2023

Asia-Pacific

July 29: Statement | Joint Statement on Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) 2023

July 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles, And Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong Before the Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations

July 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Wong

July 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Albanese

July 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong Before Their Meeting

July 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Following Tour of EV-Charger Company Tritium

Caucasus

July 30: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev

Europe

July 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Colonna (re: Niger)

Africa

July 28: Advisory: Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit for Young African Leaders (Aug. 2)

July 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kenyan President Ruto

July 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

July 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Calls with Nigerien President Bazoum and Former President Issoufou

July 30: Statement | Extraordinary ECOWAS Summit on Niger

July 30: Advisory: Acting Deputy Secretary of State Nuland's Travel to South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo

July 30: Statement | Morocco Throne Day

Western Hemisphere

July 30: Advisory | U.S. Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Minkara Travel to Peru

July 28: Statement | Republic of Peru National Day

July 28: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Fairbanks and Anchorage, Alaska

Sunday Shows

July 30: Transcript | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Amelia Adams of 60 Minutes Australia

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Ian Bremmer of GZERO World

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Protection of Civilians in Peacekeeping Operations

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Tours Greentown Labs | Houston, Texas

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at the National Urban League Annual Conference

Readout: Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) Meeting on July 28, 2023

Press Release: FSOC Staff Committee Releases Progress Report on Interagency Efforts on Climate-related Financial Risk

Remarks by Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson at a Roundtable with Somali Financial Services Firms

Sanctions List Updates: Venezuela-related Designations Removals; Global Magnitsky Designation Update

Press Release: Introduction to OFAC Video Series

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Agencies update guidance on liquidity risks and contingency planning

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Four Indicted for Money Laundering in Prolific Human Smuggling Network Takedown

Press Release: Business Owner Pleads Guilty in Massive International Scheme to Sell Pirated Business Telephone System Software Licenses

Press Release: Justice Department Sues to Shut Down Florida Tax Return Preparers

Blog: Justice Department Helping Train Ukrainians in Gathering Evidence of Environmental Harm from Russian Invasion

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks to the National Urban League

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC to Host Border Gateway Protocol Security Workshop

Press Release: Rosenworcel Introduces Spectrum Rules for Commercial Space Launches

Press Release: FCC Proposes $20M Fine for Apparently Failing to Protect Consumer Data

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces Efficiency Standards to Save Americans More Than $1 Billion Annually in Utility Bills

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests Over $7 Million to Improve the Resilience of Puerto Rico's Electric Grid

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Staff Issues the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Cumberland Project (CP22-493)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Advisory: EPA, Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg to highlight $7.9 million investment for polluted Brownfields in Kentucky at Louisville event on Monday

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: ICYMI | USDOT Launches New Center Focused on Delivering Infrastructure Projects on Time, on Task, on Budget

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces New Efforts to Combat Human Trafficking

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves Second Over-the-Counter Naloxone Nasal Spray Product

Press Release: FDA Roundup | July 28, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: ICYMI | Biden-Harris Administration Announces Key Actions on Housing Supply and Tenant Protections

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Over-the-Counter Drugs | Status of FDA's Implementation of Exclusivity Provisions in the CARES Act

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.