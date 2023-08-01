This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
10:10 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Brunswick, Maine
12:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Brunswick, Maine, en route to Auburn, Maine
12:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Auburn, Maine
1:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT discusses how Bidenomics is driving a manufacturing boom and helping workers and innovators invent and make more in America
2:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Auburn, Maine, en route to Brunswick, Maine
2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Brunswick, Maine
4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception
5:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Brunswick, Maine, en route to Dover, Delaware
7:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Dover, Delaware, en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
7:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
- Fact Sheet: Amid Manufacturing Boom, President Biden Will Sign an Executive Order on Federal Research and Development in Support of Domestic Manufacturing and United States Jobs to Encourage "Invent it Here, Make it Here" in Industries of the Future
- Fact Sheet: President Biden to Sign Executive Order Implementing Bipartisan Military Justice Reforms
- Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Legal Pathways Initiative with Mexico
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:50 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., for Des Moines, Iowa
11:30 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Des Moines International Airport
12:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT participates in a moderated conversation on the Biden-Harris Administration's continued commitment to protecting reproductive freedom across America
2:40 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Des Moines, Iowa, en route to Washington, D.C.
5:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
White House Press Briefing*
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Brunswick, Maine
Recap of Thursday, July 27, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Actions to Protect Communities from Extreme Heat
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces New Actions to Protect Workers and Communities from Extreme Heat
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Second Quarter GDP Report
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Meloni of the Italian Republic Before Bilateral Meeting
- Joint Statement from President Biden and Prime Minister Meloni
- Remarks by President Biden at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium
- Readout of Vice President Harris's Call with President Tinubu of Nigeria
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Trip to Saudi Arabia
- Joint Statement from Canada, Mexico, and the United States Following the Second Trilateral Fentanyl Committee Meeting
- Readout of Fifth Meeting of the Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform Steering Committee
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Cancer Moonshot Announcement
- Press Release: As Part of President Biden's Unity Agenda, Cancer Moonshot Announces Launch of New ARPA-H Program to Develop Novel Technologies for More Precise and Accurate Cancer Tumor Removal
- Readout of White House Black County Leaders Virtual Listening Session on Workforce
- Press Release: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Actions to Lower Housing Costs and Boost Supply
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Protect Renters
- Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Sixth Round of Judicial Nominees
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: S. 2226 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meetings With Papua New Guinea (PNG) Prime Minister and Defence Council
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape at a Joint Press Briefing, July 27
- Article: Austin, Papua New Guinea Leaders Discuss Plans for Defense Cooperation
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the 70th National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
- Article: Upcoming Strategy to Outline Agency's Supply Chain Security Approach
- Article: Australian, U.S. Defense Leaders Aim to Bolster Peace in Indo-Pacific
- Article: Marine Infantry Packs a Logistics Punch on Australian Beach
- Article: Warship's Crew Brings 'Can Do' Attitude
- Article: NFL Player Trains With Troops, Hold Clinics for Military Kids in Japan
- Press Release: Flag Officer Announcements
- Press Release: General Officer Announcement
- Contracts for July 27, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Friday, July 28, 2023
Asia-Pacific
- July 27: Fact Sheet | The United States-Australia Relationship
- July 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Following Tour of EV-Charger Company Tritium | Brisbane | Australia
- July 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken At the Gender Equality Symposium | Brisbane | Australia
- July 27: Advisory | U.S. Senior Official Murray to Participate in APEC-Related Meetings in Cebu, Philippines; Seoul, Republic of Korea; and Seattle, Washington
Sports Diplomacy
- July 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and U.S. Soccer President Cindy Cone at a Sports Diplomacy Event | Wellington, New Zealand
- July 27: Statement | U.S. Department of State, U.S. Soccer Take Global Efforts to Grow the Game of Soccer, Sports Diplomacy to Next Level Through New Partnership
Africa
- July 27: Statement | Designating Senior ISIS-Somalia Financier
Western Hemisphere
- July 27: Statement | Argentina Signs the Artemis Accords
- July 27: Readout | Special Representative McAuliffe Travels to Panama to Promote Public-Private Partnerships
Department Press Briefing
- July 27: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Delivers Skydio Autonomous Camera Drones to Ukraine to Document War Crimes
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Statement by DNI Haines on the President's Intent to Nominate Harry Coker Jr. as the National Cyber Director
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson at a Roundtable with Somali Financial Services Firms
- Sanctions: Treasury Designates Senior ISIS-Somalia Financier
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designation
- Press Release: Treasury Announces New Climate Counselor
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces the individual capital requirements for all large banks, effective on October 1
- Press Release: Agencies request comment on proposed rules to strengthen capital requirements for large banks
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Florida Resident with Operating $35 Million Ponzi Scheme that Targeted Church Members
Department of Justice (DOJ)
- Joint Statement from Canada, Mexico, and the United States Following the Second Trilateral Fentanyl Committee Meeting
- Press Release: Pharmacy Owner Convicted of Payment of Illegal Kickbacks and Money Laundering
- Press Release: Man Convicted of Fraudulently Obtaining U.S. Citizenship
- Press Release: Ohio Man Indicted for Threatening a Reproductive Health Services Facility
- Press Release: Kentucky Woman Sentenced for Mailing Threatening Communications to Neighbors Because of Their Race
- Press Release: Florida Man Found Guilty of Federal Hate Crimes for Racially Motivated Attack Against Six Black Men Near 1923 Rosewood Massacre Site
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Pattern or Practice Investigation of the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks Announcing Pattern or Practice Investigation of the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department
- Readout of Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer's Visit to Federal Correctional Institution Aliceville
- Press Release: Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Using Excessive Force Against an Inmate
- Press Release: Justice Department Commemorates the 33rd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Highlighting Efforts to Address the Criminalization of People with Disabilities
- Readout of Department of Justice Federal/Tribal Regional Summit in Spokane, Washington
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Joint Statement from Canada, Mexico, and the United States Following the Second Trilateral Fentanyl Committee Meeting
- Press Release: DHS Implements New Pay Plan for TSA Workforce
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Homeland Security Recognizes 56 Employees at Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C.
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers apprehend fugitive, wanted for sex-related crimes against a child, at Anzalduas International Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: officers seize nearly 61 pounds of dimethyltryptamine (DMT) at Gateway to the Americas Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on indecency with a child warrant at Gateway to the Americas Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Cloned U.S. Border Patrol vehicle discovered in Mexico (California)
- CBP Press Release: Baltimore CBP Officers Seize $314K in Counterfeit Converse-like Sneakers (Maryland)
- CBP Press Release: AMO P-3 aircrew, partners intercept six tons of drugs (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $1 Billion in New Internet for All Funding Available to Tribal Lands
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Lined Paper School Supplies from China and India
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Reaches Proposed Settlement with Surescripts in Illegal Monopolization Case
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Statement by Commissioner Starks on AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden Harris Administration Opens Applications For States And Territories To Implement $8.5 Billion For Home Energy Rebates As Part Of Investing In America Agenda
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Investing $152 Million Through Investing in America Agenda to Expand Water Storage in the West
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Posts Pesticide Incident Data Publicly
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces hazard alert, steps up enforcement as extreme heat endangers workers across the nation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces Form LM-10 revision, requiring employers to disclose status as federal contractor, subcontractor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Interagency Task Force announce recent actions to combat exploitative child labor with new partnerships, innovative tactics, ramped up enforcement
- Press Release: Court requires Kaneohe assisted living facilities, owners who willfully denied 23 employees overtime to pay $287K in back wages, damages
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $58K in back wages for plumbers working on federal project in New Orleans area
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $160K in wages, damages for 69 winery, restaurant workers denied full tips, wages by employer's illegal pay practices
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $62K in back wages, damages after three North Florida hotels shortchange 38 workers
Department of Education
- Press Release: Education, Labor Departments Announce New Efforts to Advance Teacher Preparation Programs and Expand Registered Apprenticeships for Educators
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Sexual Harassment Compliance Review of Garland Independent School District in Texas
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Takes Steps to Facilitate Innovation for Devices Intended to Treat Opioid Use Disorder
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Cybersecurity Workforce | National Initiative Needs to Better Assess Its Performance
- Report: Older Workers | Retirement Account Disparities Have Increased by Income and Persisted by Race Over Time
- Report: Leading Practices | Iterative Cycles Enable Rapid Delivery of Complex, Innovative Products
- Report: Military Housing | Army Should Improve Inspection Oversight and Long-Term Capital Investment Projections
- Report: Personnel Vetting | DOD Should Improve Management and Operation of Its Background Investigation Working Capital Fund
- Report: VA Health Care | Office of the Medical Inspector Should Strengthen Oversight of Recommendations and Assess Performance
- Report: Coast Guard Acquisitions | Polar Security Cutter Needs to Stabilize Design Before Starting Construction and Improve Schedule Oversight
- Report: Coast Guard Recapitalization | Actions Needed to Better Manage Acquisition Programs and Address Affordability Concerns
- Report: Tax Enforcement | IRS Audit Processes Can Be Strengthened to Address a Growing Number of Large, Complex Partnerships
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
- Blog: Director's Statement on Reappointment
- Report: Purposes and Uses of Special and Incentive Pay for Military Personnel
- Report: Request for a Cost Estimate for the Primary Care and Health Workforce Expansion Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 3938, Build It in America Act
- Cost Estimate: S. 412, SHIELD Act of 2023
