This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

10:10 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Brunswick, Maine

12:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Brunswick, Maine, en route to Auburn, Maine

12:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Auburn, Maine

1:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT discusses how Bidenomics is driving a manufacturing boom and helping workers and innovators invent and make more in America

2:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Auburn, Maine, en route to Brunswick, Maine

2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Brunswick, Maine

4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception

5:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Brunswick, Maine, en route to Dover, Delaware

7:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Dover, Delaware, en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

7:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Fact Sheet: Amid Manufacturing Boom, President Biden Will Sign an Executive Order on Federal Research and Development in Support of Domestic Manufacturing and United States Jobs to Encourage "Invent it Here, Make it Here" in Industries of the Future

Fact Sheet: President Biden to Sign Executive Order Implementing Bipartisan Military Justice Reforms

Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Legal Pathways Initiative with Mexico

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., for Des Moines, Iowa

11:30 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Des Moines International Airport

12:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT participates in a moderated conversation on the Biden-Harris Administration's continued commitment to protecting reproductive freedom across America

2:40 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Des Moines, Iowa, en route to Washington, D.C.

5:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing*

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Brunswick, Maine

Recap of Thursday, July 27, 2023

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Actions to Protect Communities from Extreme Heat

Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces New Actions to Protect Workers and Communities from Extreme Heat

Statement from President Joe Biden on Second Quarter GDP Report

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Meloni of the Italian Republic Before Bilateral Meeting

Joint Statement from President Biden and Prime Minister Meloni

Remarks by President Biden at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium

Readout of Vice President Harris's Call with President Tinubu of Nigeria

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Trip to Saudi Arabia

Joint Statement from Canada, Mexico, and the United States Following the Second Trilateral Fentanyl Committee Meeting

Readout of Fifth Meeting of the Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform Steering Committee

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Statement from President Joe Biden on Cancer Moonshot Announcement

Press Release: As Part of President Biden's Unity Agenda, Cancer Moonshot Announces Launch of New ARPA-H Program to Develop Novel Technologies for More Precise and Accurate Cancer Tumor Removal

Readout of White House Black County Leaders Virtual Listening Session on Workforce

Press Release: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Actions to Lower Housing Costs and Boost Supply

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Protect Renters

Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Sixth Round of Judicial Nominees

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: S. 2226 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meetings With Papua New Guinea (PNG) Prime Minister and Defence Council

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape at a Joint Press Briefing, July 27

Article: Austin, Papua New Guinea Leaders Discuss Plans for Defense Cooperation

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the 70th National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day

Article: Upcoming Strategy to Outline Agency's Supply Chain Security Approach

Article: Australian, U.S. Defense Leaders Aim to Bolster Peace in Indo-Pacific

Article: Marine Infantry Packs a Logistics Punch on Australian Beach

Article: Warship's Crew Brings 'Can Do' Attitude

Article: NFL Player Trains With Troops, Hold Clinics for Military Kids in Japan

Press Release: Flag Officer Announcements

Press Release: General Officer Announcement

Contracts for July 27, 2023

Department of State

Asia-Pacific

July 27: Fact Sheet | The United States-Australia Relationship

July 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Following Tour of EV-Charger Company Tritium | Brisbane | Australia

July 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken At the Gender Equality Symposium | Brisbane | Australia

July 27: Advisory | U.S. Senior Official Murray to Participate in APEC-Related Meetings in Cebu, Philippines; Seoul, Republic of Korea; and Seattle, Washington

Sports Diplomacy

July 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and U.S. Soccer President Cindy Cone at a Sports Diplomacy Event | Wellington, New Zealand

July 27: Statement | U.S. Department of State, U.S. Soccer Take Global Efforts to Grow the Game of Soccer, Sports Diplomacy to Next Level Through New Partnership

Africa

July 27: Statement | Designating Senior ISIS-Somalia Financier

Western Hemisphere

July 27: Statement | Argentina Signs the Artemis Accords

July 27: Readout | Special Representative McAuliffe Travels to Panama to Promote Public-Private Partnerships

Department Press Briefing

July 27: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Delivers Skydio Autonomous Camera Drones to Ukraine to Document War Crimes

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Statement by DNI Haines on the President's Intent to Nominate Harry Coker Jr. as the National Cyber Director

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson at a Roundtable with Somali Financial Services Firms

Sanctions: Treasury Designates Senior ISIS-Somalia Financier

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designation

Press Release: Treasury Announces New Climate Counselor

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces the individual capital requirements for all large banks, effective on October 1

Press Release: Agencies request comment on proposed rules to strengthen capital requirements for large banks

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Florida Resident with Operating $35 Million Ponzi Scheme that Targeted Church Members

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Joint Statement from Canada, Mexico, and the United States Following the Second Trilateral Fentanyl Committee Meeting

Press Release: Pharmacy Owner Convicted of Payment of Illegal Kickbacks and Money Laundering

Press Release: Man Convicted of Fraudulently Obtaining U.S. Citizenship

Press Release: Ohio Man Indicted for Threatening a Reproductive Health Services Facility

Press Release: Kentucky Woman Sentenced for Mailing Threatening Communications to Neighbors Because of Their Race

Press Release: Florida Man Found Guilty of Federal Hate Crimes for Racially Motivated Attack Against Six Black Men Near 1923 Rosewood Massacre Site

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Pattern or Practice Investigation of the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks Announcing Pattern or Practice Investigation of the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department

Readout of Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer's Visit to Federal Correctional Institution Aliceville

Press Release: Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Using Excessive Force Against an Inmate

Press Release: Justice Department Commemorates the 33rd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Highlighting Efforts to Address the Criminalization of People with Disabilities

Readout of Department of Justice Federal/Tribal Regional Summit in Spokane, Washington

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $1 Billion in New Internet for All Funding Available to Tribal Lands

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Lined Paper School Supplies from China and India

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Reaches Proposed Settlement with Surescripts in Illegal Monopolization Case

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, August 3, 2023

Statement by Commissioner Starks on AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden Harris Administration Opens Applications For States And Territories To Implement $8.5 Billion For Home Energy Rebates As Part Of Investing In America Agenda

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Investing $152 Million Through Investing in America Agenda to Expand Water Storage in the West

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Posts Pesticide Incident Data Publicly

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces hazard alert, steps up enforcement as extreme heat endangers workers across the nation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces Form LM-10 revision, requiring employers to disclose status as federal contractor, subcontractor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Interagency Task Force announce recent actions to combat exploitative child labor with new partnerships, innovative tactics, ramped up enforcement

Press Release: Court requires Kaneohe assisted living facilities, owners who willfully denied 23 employees overtime to pay $287K in back wages, damages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $58K in back wages for plumbers working on federal project in New Orleans area

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $160K in wages, damages for 69 winery, restaurant workers denied full tips, wages by employer's illegal pay practices

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $62K in back wages, damages after three North Florida hotels shortchange 38 workers

Department of Education

Press Release: Education, Labor Departments Announce New Efforts to Advance Teacher Preparation Programs and Expand Registered Apprenticeships for Educators

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Sexual Harassment Compliance Review of Garland Independent School District in Texas

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Takes Steps to Facilitate Innovation for Devices Intended to Treat Opioid Use Disorder

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Cybersecurity Workforce | National Initiative Needs to Better Assess Its Performance

Report: Older Workers | Retirement Account Disparities Have Increased by Income and Persisted by Race Over Time

Report: Leading Practices | Iterative Cycles Enable Rapid Delivery of Complex, Innovative Products

Report: Military Housing | Army Should Improve Inspection Oversight and Long-Term Capital Investment Projections

Report: Personnel Vetting | DOD Should Improve Management and Operation of Its Background Investigation Working Capital Fund

Report: VA Health Care | Office of the Medical Inspector Should Strengthen Oversight of Recommendations and Assess Performance

Report: Coast Guard Acquisitions | Polar Security Cutter Needs to Stabilize Design Before Starting Construction and Improve Schedule Oversight

Report: Coast Guard Recapitalization | Actions Needed to Better Manage Acquisition Programs and Address Affordability Concerns

Report: Tax Enforcement | IRS Audit Processes Can Be Strengthened to Address a Growing Number of Large, Complex Partnerships

