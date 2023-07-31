Brandon Van Grack spoke to The Messenger for an article discussing which judge on the Washington, D.C. federal bench could potentially preside over the January 6 proceedings against former President Trump, and what it could mean for the outcome of the case.
According to Brandon, the public places too much emphasis on a trial judge's political affiliation. "There are so many exceptions to it," he said. "I think it's just too much shorthand for people who don't know the court and who don't know the judges."
