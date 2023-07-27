Brandon Van Grack was a guest on CNN's The Lead with Jake Tapper, discussing the trial date for the classified documents case against former President Trump coming as early as May 2024, which means some Republican primary voters will still be weighing in on his political fate as a jury considers his legal fate.

"I think the public's interest in having this trial as soon as possible is probably greater than any trial that we've probably ever heard of before," Brandon said. "The voters need to hear this information. These are just allegations. They have the right to hear what the government's evidence is and what the jury is going to decide as quickly as possible. And you know, we have a made date now, but our hope is that it doesn't move any further back."

Watch the interview.