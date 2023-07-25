self

Brandon Van Grack was a guest on CNN Primetime with Laura Coates, discussing special counsel Jack Smith informing former President Trump that he is a target of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a sign he may soon be charged.

"There's one distinction between this sample target letter and probably what the former president got," Brandon said. "This is explaining how the Grand Jury process is going to happen, but the implicit here is that the individual who is receiving this letter has been compelled to testify in the Grand Jury. I think more likely than not, what the former president got was an invitation. In fact, this sample letter comes from the Department of Justice's website. Sometimes they're compelled, and it says this is what you're going to do, but what the former president got probably didn't include that specific language."

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved