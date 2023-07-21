Brandon Van Grack spoke to USA Today about former President Trump confirming that he is a target of a federal investigation into the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, and could be indicted soon on charges related to efforts to overturn his loss of the 2020 election.

"Using the Mar-a-Lago case as a guide, an indictment could come next week," Brandon said.

