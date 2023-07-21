Brandon Van Grack spoke to CNN about special counsel Jack Smith's team and lawyers for Donald Trump appearing in court for the first time for a hearing in front of the judge who will preside over the criminal case Smith has brought against the former president.

"The filing and the hearing are educating, if necessary, for judges who haven't dealt with this before – which is most judges, by the way," Brandon said. "We will hopefully get more details on Tuesday that give us a better sense of, well, how long is this really going to delay things?"

