Brandon Van Grack spoke to The Hill about former President Trump's co-defendant in the Mar-a-Lago case pushing the court to delay a conference to discuss the handling of classified evidence, teeing up a decision for Judge Aileen Cannon that could signal how quickly she plans to handle the case.

According to Brandon, the motion is "a delay tactic and the first real test for the Court to keep the case on schedule."

"The Court scheduled the CIPA [Classified Information Procedures Act] hearing on June 26, but counsel waited two weeks to object to the date," he added.

