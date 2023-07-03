Brandon Van Grack spoke to the Washington Post about the Justice Department requesting that the federal trial in its criminal case against former President Trump begin in December – a timetable that Trump's attorneys are expected to contest.

"It's a reasonable deadline and reflective of how willing the government is to make sure that this case is resolved before the election," Brandon said.

