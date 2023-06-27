ARTICLE

Brandon Van Grack was a guest on All in with Chris Hayes on MSNBC, discussing the latest updates surrounding the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and violations of the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA) for holding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home after he left office.

"The Department of Justice is ready to go, they will not be the cause of delay," said Brandon. "I suspect that ... they're ready to bring this case this year. They provided the evidence and keys to the evidence to facilitate the defendants' review of the information so there is minimal delay on that end."

Listen to the episode (Brandon's segment begins at 8:23).

