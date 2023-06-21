Brandon Van Grack spoke to the Latin Post about the Justice Department's announcement regarding the indictment of Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman accused in the Pentagon leak case after sharing classified documents on social media.

According to Brandon, the severity of the potential punishment could be toward the higher end due to the significant damage caused by the leaks, and he emphasized the potential for criminal charges and accompanying financial penalties under the Espionage Act.

