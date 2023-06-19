Brandon Van Grack spoke to MSNBC about former President Trump's arraignment in federal court for his first federal indictment, and how the timing of his trial will work out as the 2024 election – which could put him back in the White House – inches closer.

"I'm sure that special counsel Jack Smith, who spoke few words in announcing the indictment but 'speedy trial' was among them, would love to try this case before then," said Brandon, who added that the Department of Justice could bring this case by the end of the year.

