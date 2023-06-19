This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

7:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

7:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the League of Conservation Voters annual Capital Dinner

8:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

White House Press Briefing*

1:45 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Statement from President Joe Biden on May Consumer Price Index

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Remarks by President Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Before Bilateral Meeting

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Lacalle Pou of Uruguay

Remarks by President Biden at Chiefs of Mission Reception

Remarks by President Biden at a Juneteenth Concert

Readout of Vice President Harris' Call with President Giammattei of Guatemala

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – 13 June

Article: Official Says NATO Discussions to Focus on Ukraine Support

Article: DOD Announces New Round of Aid for Ukraine

Press Release: Resilient Communications Put to the Test at Technology Readiness Experimentation 2023

Press Release: Department of Defense Unveils Comprehensive Recommendations to Strengthen Foreign Military Sales

Press Release: Command Senior Enlisted Leader Assignment

Article: DOD Plans Return to 'Defense Travel System'

Article: Tiger Team Recommendations Aim to Optimize Foreign Military Sales

Article: Fallen DLA Logistician Honored with Army Memorialization

Article: Military Marks Half-Century of the All-Volunteer Force

Advisory: Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr. Radha Plumb and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Ms. Sasha Baker Hold Off-Camera Media Roundtable

Contracts for June 13, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Europe, NATO, Ukraine

June 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

June 13: Remarks | Secretary Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Before Their Meeting

June 13: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

Middle East

June 13: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to Saudi Arabia

Africa

June 13: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing on the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit – Six Months of Progress

Other Matters

June 13: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

June 13: Statement | Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Summit

June 13: Advisory | Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Minkara's Travel to New York

June 13: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to New York

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at UNICEF Executive Board Meeting

Remarks by John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, at a UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Climate, Peace, and Security

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at U.S.- India Business Council Ideas Summit

Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions Graham Steele on the Digitization of Financial Services at the Transform Payments USA 2023 Conference

Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Before the Committee on Financial Services, U.S. House of Representatives

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Congressional Testimony: Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Opening Remarks Before Senate Judiciary Committee on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act

Press Release: Oregon Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Provide Material Support to ISIS

Press Release: Property Management Company to Pay Nearly $75,000 to Resolve Servicemembers Civil Relief Act Claims

Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Running Child Sexual Abuse Website

Press Release: Construction Firm CFO Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Crime

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Staffing Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Press Release: Kevin M. Epstein to Serve as the U.S. Trustee for the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas for Interim Period

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Rescinds Prior Administration's Termination of Temporary Protected Status Designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua

CBP Press Release: San Diego CBP officers seize narcotics found throughout vehicle (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR to Hold Stakeholder IPEF Listening Session for Fourth Negotiating Round

Press Release: United States to Participate in Fourth Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Negotiating Round in South Korea

Commerce Department

Press Release: United States to Participate in Fourth Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Negotiating Round in South Korea

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Policy Director Issues Statement Commending Maine's Repeal of Certificate of Public Advantage Law

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Advisory: Chairwoman Rosenworcel CDT Speech Will Highlight Data Privacy Actions

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Highlights FCC Hurricane Preparedness Actions

Energy Department

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $13.5 Million Investment to Equitably Grow Solar Energy Workforce

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces the Sixth Annual Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award Winners

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor (DOL)

Readout: U.S. Department of Labor roundtable marks Equal Pay Act, Title IX anniversaries, reflects on advances, hurdles ahead for women

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor renews 'Star Level' designation of Raytheon Co. site in Tewksbury for workplace safety, health achievements

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New York's Medicaid and CHIP Postpartum Coverage Expansion; 35 States & D.C. Now Offer Full Year of Coverage After Pregnancy

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | June 13, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Charges New York Corporation and Associated Entities for Targeting Black Caribbean Homeowners in Fraudulent Mortgage Scam

Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Launches New Resources to Remove Language Barriers for Borrowers

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Impaired Driving | Information on Data Used to Identify Repeat Offenders

Report: Science & Tech Spotlight | Generative AI

Report: Bail | Information on Whether DOJ Grants Were Used to Fund Cash Bond

Report: IT Systems Annual Assessment | DOD Needs to Improve Performance Reporting and Development Planning

