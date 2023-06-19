This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

7:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

7:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the League of Conservation Voters annual Capital Dinner

8:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

White House Press Briefing*

1:45 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The White House

  • Statement from President Joe Biden on May Consumer Price Index
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
  • Remarks by President Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Before Bilateral Meeting
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Lacalle Pou of Uruguay
  • Remarks by President Biden at Chiefs of Mission Reception
  • Remarks by President Biden at a Juneteenth Concert
  • Readout of Vice President Harris' Call with President Giammattei of Guatemala
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing
  • Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
  • Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – 13 June
  • Article: Official Says NATO Discussions to Focus on Ukraine Support
  • Article: DOD Announces New Round of Aid for Ukraine
  • Press Release: Resilient Communications Put to the Test at Technology Readiness Experimentation 2023
  • Press Release: Department of Defense Unveils Comprehensive Recommendations to Strengthen Foreign Military Sales
  • Press Release: Command Senior Enlisted Leader Assignment
  • Article: DOD Plans Return to 'Defense Travel System'
  • Article: Tiger Team Recommendations Aim to Optimize Foreign Military Sales
  • Article: Fallen DLA Logistician Honored with Army Memorialization
  • Article: Military Marks Half-Century of the All-Volunteer Force
  • Advisory: Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr. Radha Plumb and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Ms. Sasha Baker Hold Off-Camera Media Roundtable
  • Contracts for June 13, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Europe, NATO, Ukraine

  • June 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
  • June 13: Remarks | Secretary Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Before Their Meeting
  • June 13: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

Middle East

  • June 13: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to Saudi Arabia

Africa

  • June 13: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing on the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit – Six Months of Progress

Other Matters

  • June 13: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
  • June 13: Statement | Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Summit
  • June 13: Advisory | Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Minkara's Travel to New York
  • June 13: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to New York

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks at UNICEF Executive Board Meeting
  • Remarks by John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, at a UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Climate, Peace, and Security

Department of the Treasury

  • Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at U.S.- India Business Council Ideas Summit
  • Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions Graham Steele on the Digitization of Financial Services at the Transform Payments USA 2023 Conference
  • Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Before the Committee on Financial Services, U.S. House of Representatives

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Congressional Testimony: Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Opening Remarks Before Senate Judiciary Committee on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act
  • Press Release: Oregon Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Provide Material Support to ISIS
  • Press Release: Property Management Company to Pay Nearly $75,000 to Resolve Servicemembers Civil Relief Act Claims
  • Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Running Child Sexual Abuse Website
  • Press Release: Construction Firm CFO Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Crime
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Staffing Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
  • Press Release: Kevin M. Epstein to Serve as the U.S. Trustee for the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas for Interim Period

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: DHS Rescinds Prior Administration's Termination of Temporary Protected Status Designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua
  • CBP Press Release: San Diego CBP officers seize narcotics found throughout vehicle (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: USTR to Hold Stakeholder IPEF Listening Session for Fourth Negotiating Round
  • Press Release: United States to Participate in Fourth Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Negotiating Round in South Korea

Commerce Department

  • Press Release: United States to Participate in Fourth Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Negotiating Round in South Korea

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Policy Director Issues Statement Commending Maine's Repeal of Certificate of Public Advantage Law

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Advisory: Chairwoman Rosenworcel CDT Speech Will Highlight Data Privacy Actions
  • Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Highlights FCC Hurricane Preparedness Actions

Energy Department

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $13.5 Million Investment to Equitably Grow Solar Energy Workforce

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Announces the Sixth Annual Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award Winners
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Readout: U.S. Department of Labor roundtable marks Equal Pay Act, Title IX anniversaries, reflects on advances, hurdles ahead for women
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor renews 'Star Level' designation of Raytheon Co. site in Tewksbury for workplace safety, health achievements

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New York's Medicaid and CHIP Postpartum Coverage Expansion; 35 States & D.C. Now Offer Full Year of Coverage After Pregnancy

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: HUD Charges New York Corporation and Associated Entities for Targeting Black Caribbean Homeowners in Fraudulent Mortgage Scam
  • Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Launches New Resources to Remove Language Barriers for Borrowers

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: Impaired Driving | Information on Data Used to Identify Repeat Offenders
  • Report: Science & Tech Spotlight | Generative AI
  • Report: Bail | Information on Whether DOJ Grants Were Used to Fund Cash Bond
  • Report: IT Systems Annual Assessment | DOD Needs to Improve Performance Reporting and Development Planning

