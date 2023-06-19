This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office
7:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to The Anthem, Washington, D.C.
7:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the League of Conservation Voters annual Capital Dinner
8:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
White House Press Briefing*
1:45 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Statement from President Joe Biden on May Consumer Price Index
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
- Remarks by President Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Before Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Lacalle Pou of Uruguay
- Remarks by President Biden at Chiefs of Mission Reception
- Remarks by President Biden at a Juneteenth Concert
- Readout of Vice President Harris' Call with President Giammattei of Guatemala
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – 13 June
- Article: Official Says NATO Discussions to Focus on Ukraine Support
- Article: DOD Announces New Round of Aid for Ukraine
- Press Release: Resilient Communications Put to the Test at Technology Readiness Experimentation 2023
- Press Release: Department of Defense Unveils Comprehensive Recommendations to Strengthen Foreign Military Sales
- Press Release: Command Senior Enlisted Leader Assignment
- Article: DOD Plans Return to 'Defense Travel System'
- Article: Tiger Team Recommendations Aim to Optimize Foreign Military Sales
- Article: Fallen DLA Logistician Honored with Army Memorialization
- Article: Military Marks Half-Century of the All-Volunteer Force
- Advisory: Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr. Radha Plumb and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Ms. Sasha Baker Hold Off-Camera Media Roundtable
- Contracts for June 13, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Europe, NATO, Ukraine
- June 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
- June 13: Remarks | Secretary Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Before Their Meeting
- June 13: Statement | Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine
Middle East
- June 13: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to Saudi Arabia
Africa
- June 13: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing on the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit – Six Months of Progress
Other Matters
- June 13: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- June 13: Statement | Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Summit
- June 13: Advisory | Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Minkara's Travel to New York
- June 13: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to New York
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at UNICEF Executive Board Meeting
- Remarks by John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, at a UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Climate, Peace, and Security
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at U.S.- India Business Council Ideas Summit
- Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions Graham Steele on the Digitization of Financial Services at the Transform Payments USA 2023 Conference
- Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Before the Committee on Financial Services, U.S. House of Representatives
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Congressional Testimony: Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Opening Remarks Before Senate Judiciary Committee on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act
- Press Release: Oregon Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Provide Material Support to ISIS
- Press Release: Property Management Company to Pay Nearly $75,000 to Resolve Servicemembers Civil Relief Act Claims
- Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Running Child Sexual Abuse Website
- Press Release: Construction Firm CFO Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Crime
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Staffing Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
- Press Release: Kevin M. Epstein to Serve as the U.S. Trustee for the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas for Interim Period
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Rescinds Prior Administration's Termination of Temporary Protected Status Designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua
- CBP Press Release: San Diego CBP officers seize narcotics found throughout vehicle (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: USTR to Hold Stakeholder IPEF Listening Session for Fourth Negotiating Round
- Press Release: United States to Participate in Fourth Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Negotiating Round in South Korea
Commerce Department
- Press Release: United States to Participate in Fourth Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Negotiating Round in South Korea
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Policy Director Issues Statement Commending Maine's Repeal of Certificate of Public Advantage Law
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Advisory: Chairwoman Rosenworcel CDT Speech Will Highlight Data Privacy Actions
- Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Highlights FCC Hurricane Preparedness Actions
Energy Department
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $13.5 Million Investment to Equitably Grow Solar Energy Workforce
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces the Sixth Annual Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award Winners
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Readout: U.S. Department of Labor roundtable marks Equal Pay Act, Title IX anniversaries, reflects on advances, hurdles ahead for women
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor renews 'Star Level' designation of Raytheon Co. site in Tewksbury for workplace safety, health achievements
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New York's Medicaid and CHIP Postpartum Coverage Expansion; 35 States & D.C. Now Offer Full Year of Coverage After Pregnancy
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | June 13, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Charges New York Corporation and Associated Entities for Targeting Black Caribbean Homeowners in Fraudulent Mortgage Scam
- Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Launches New Resources to Remove Language Barriers for Borrowers
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Impaired Driving | Information on Data Used to Identify Repeat Offenders
- Report: Science & Tech Spotlight | Generative AI
- Report: Bail | Information on Whether DOJ Grants Were Used to Fund Cash Bond
- Report: IT Systems Annual Assessment | DOD Needs to Improve Performance Reporting and Development Planning
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.