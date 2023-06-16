Brandon Van Grack spoke to the New York Times about the pending trial for former President Trump, who plead not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at his Florida estate.

"I think the Department of Justice will do everything in their power to bring the case as soon as possible, but it will be a challenge to bring it before we are well into the primaries," Brandon said. "These issues are incredibly important to understand because we are talking a case that could influence an election – and more than just the general election."

Originally published by New York Times

