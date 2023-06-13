This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
11:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom | Oval Office
1:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a joint press conference with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom | East Room
7:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a Pride Celebration with Betty Who | South Lawn
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:35 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., en route to Nassau, The Bahamas
12:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Lynden Pindling International Airport
2:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Philip Davis of The Bahamas | Atlantis Conference Center
3:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT receives leaders attending the U.S. -Caribbean Leaders Meeting | Atlantis Conference Center
4:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT participates in a family photo with leaders attending the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting | Atlantis Conference Center
4:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT co-hosts the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting with Prime Minister Davis, current chair of the Caribbean Community
6:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT meets with U.S. Embassy Nassau staff and families
8:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Nassau en route to Washington, D.C.
10:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
- Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the Vice President's Travel to the Bahamas
- Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces New Initiatives to Strengthen U.S-Caribbean Partnership
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the Passing of William Spriggs
- Message to the House of Representatives — President's Veto of H.J. Res. 45
- Press Release: White House Announces Juneteenth Concert
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (June 12)
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at Israel's Independence Day Reception
- Judicial Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Fourth Round of Judicial Nominees and One New Nominee to Serve as U.S. Attorney
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu and United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace
- Article: MAINEiacs Aim High During Arctic Challenge
- Article: U.S. Transcom Commander Touts Partnerships as Key to Global Mobility
- Article: U.S. WWI Soldier Laid to Rest in France
- Article: Warrior Games | Back in Action
- Article: Austin Says Qualified Patriots, Including LGBTQ+, Bolster Defense
- Contracts for June 7, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, June 8, 2023
Middle East
- June 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan
- June 7: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before the Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council
- June 7: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before His Conversation with Saudi Women Leaders
Europe
- June 7: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces a Reward Offer for Swedish Transnational Criminal
Western Hemisphere
- June 7: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Nichols' Travel to The Bahamas
Africa
- June 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Senegalese President Sall
Other Matters
- June 7: Statement | Second Meeting of the Counterterrorism Law Enforcement Forum
- June 7: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks for Adoption of a UN General Assembly Resolution on the Status of IDPs and Refugees in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Georgia
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the UN Investigative Team for Accountability of Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD)
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Statement from DNI Haines on President Biden's Intent to Nominate Mike Casey for Director, National Counterintelligence and Security Center
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: One Year In | Treasury Department's Capital Projects Fund Connecting Nearly Two Million Families and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Adopts Amendments to Remove References to Credit Ratings From Regulation M
- Press Release: SEC Adopts Rules to Prevent Fraud in Connection with Security-Based Swaps Transactions and Prevent Undue Influence over CCOs
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Co-Hosts Second Meeting of the Counterterrorism Law Enforcement Forum in Norway
- Speech: Deputy Assistant Attorney General Manish Kumar Delivers Remarks at Global Competition Review Live: Cartels 2023
- Statement from Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice on the Adoption of the Equal Access to Justice Resolution at the United Nations Crime Commission
- Press Release: Two Federal Bureau of Prisons Employees Charged with Violating the Civil Rights of an Inmate Resulting in His Death
- Press Release: Former Texas Sheriff's Office Sergeant Sentenced for Using Unlawful Force on an Inmate
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: CBP's Baltimore Field Office Takes Nation's Top Spot at Intercepting Stolen Vehicles Being Shipped Overseas (Maryland)
- CBP Press Release: $637,000 of counterfeit goods stopped by CBP Officers in Chicago (Illinois)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with France's Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Staff Provides Annual Report to CFPB On 2022 Activities Regarding Financial Acts
- Press Release: Commission Seeks Public Comment on Collaboration with State Attorneys General
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Looks to Cut Off Insurance-Related Robocall Campaign
- Press Release: FCC Reaffirms $225 Million Spoofed Robocall Fine Against Rising Eagle
- Press Release: Change in Dates of Open Meetings to November 15th and December 13th
- Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Attends ITU Global Symposium for Regulators
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Statement by Energy Secretary Granholm on the U.S. Senate's Bipartisan Confirmation of David Crane
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $80 Million To Strengthen American Manufacturing
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Canadian Wildfires Prompt Poor Air Quality Alert for Parts of New England on June 7, 2023
- Link to other EPA press releases
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Proposes Pilot Training Requirements and Operational Rules for Powered-Lift Aircraft
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor obtains judgment in recovery of $650K for 26 drivers misclassified as independent contractors by Romero's Food Products Inc.
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra on 58th Anniversary of Griswold v. Connecticut
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: GSA Announces New Political Appointees
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Missile Defense | DOD Needs to Improve Oversight of System Sustainment and Readiness
- Report: Public Health | Leading Practices Could Help Guide HHS Reform Efforts to Address Risk and Improve Preparedness
- Report: Cybersecurity | Interior Needs to Address Threats to Federal Systems and Critical Infrastructure
- Report: Tax Enforcement | IRS Could Better Manage Alternative Dispute Resolution Programs to Maximize Benefits [Reissued with revisions on Jun. 7, 2023]
