This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a joint press conference with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom | East Room

7:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a Pride Celebration with Betty Who | South Lawn

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:35 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., en route to Nassau, The Bahamas

12:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Lynden Pindling International Airport

2:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Philip Davis of The Bahamas | Atlantis Conference Center

3:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT receives leaders attending the U.S. -Caribbean Leaders Meeting | Atlantis Conference Center

4:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT participates in a family photo with leaders attending the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting | Atlantis Conference Center

4:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT co-hosts the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting with Prime Minister Davis, current chair of the Caribbean Community

6:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT meets with U.S. Embassy Nassau staff and families

8:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Nassau en route to Washington, D.C.

10:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the Vice President's Travel to the Bahamas

Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces New Initiatives to Strengthen U.S-Caribbean Partnership

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The White House

Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Passing of William Spriggs

Message to the House of Representatives — President's Veto of H.J. Res. 45

Press Release: White House Announces Juneteenth Concert

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (June 12)

Remarks by Vice President Harris at Israel's Independence Day Reception

Judicial Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Fourth Round of Judicial Nominees and One New Nominee to Serve as U.S. Attorney

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu and United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace

Article: MAINEiacs Aim High During Arctic Challenge

Article: U.S. Transcom Commander Touts Partnerships as Key to Global Mobility

Article: U.S. WWI Soldier Laid to Rest in France

Article: Warrior Games | Back in Action

Article: Austin Says Qualified Patriots, Including LGBTQ+, Bolster Defense

Contracts for June 7, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, June 8, 2023

Middle East

June 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan

June 7: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before the Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council

June 7: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before His Conversation with Saudi Women Leaders

Europe

June 7: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces a Reward Offer for Swedish Transnational Criminal

Western Hemisphere

June 7: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Nichols' Travel to The Bahamas

Africa

June 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Senegalese President Sall

Other Matters

June 7: Statement | Second Meeting of the Counterterrorism Law Enforcement Forum

June 7: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks for Adoption of a UN General Assembly Resolution on the Status of IDPs and Refugees in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Georgia

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the UN Investigative Team for Accountability of Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD)

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Statement from DNI Haines on President Biden's Intent to Nominate Mike Casey for Director, National Counterintelligence and Security Center

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: One Year In | Treasury Department's Capital Projects Fund Connecting Nearly Two Million Families and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Adopts Amendments to Remove References to Credit Ratings From Regulation M

Press Release: SEC Adopts Rules to Prevent Fraud in Connection with Security-Based Swaps Transactions and Prevent Undue Influence over CCOs

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Co-Hosts Second Meeting of the Counterterrorism Law Enforcement Forum in Norway

Speech: Deputy Assistant Attorney General Manish Kumar Delivers Remarks at Global Competition Review Live: Cartels 2023

Statement from Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice on the Adoption of the Equal Access to Justice Resolution at the United Nations Crime Commission

Press Release: Two Federal Bureau of Prisons Employees Charged with Violating the Civil Rights of an Inmate Resulting in His Death

Press Release: Former Texas Sheriff's Office Sergeant Sentenced for Using Unlawful Force on an Inmate

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: CBP's Baltimore Field Office Takes Nation's Top Spot at Intercepting Stolen Vehicles Being Shipped Overseas (Maryland)

CBP Press Release: $637,000 of counterfeit goods stopped by CBP Officers in Chicago (Illinois)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with France's Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Staff Provides Annual Report to CFPB On 2022 Activities Regarding Financial Acts

Press Release: Commission Seeks Public Comment on Collaboration with State Attorneys General

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Looks to Cut Off Insurance-Related Robocall Campaign

Press Release: FCC Reaffirms $225 Million Spoofed Robocall Fine Against Rising Eagle

Press Release: Change in Dates of Open Meetings to November 15th and December 13 th

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Attends ITU Global Symposium for Regulators

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments

Department of Energy (DOE)

Statement by Energy Secretary Granholm on the U.S. Senate's Bipartisan Confirmation of David Crane

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $80 Million To Strengthen American Manufacturing

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Canadian Wildfires Prompt Poor Air Quality Alert for Parts of New England on June 7, 2023

Link to other EPA press releases

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Proposes Pilot Training Requirements and Operational Rules for Powered-Lift Aircraft

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor obtains judgment in recovery of $650K for 26 drivers misclassified as independent contractors by Romero's Food Products Inc.

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra on 58th Anniversary of Griswold v. Connecticut

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA Announces New Political Appointees

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Missile Defense | DOD Needs to Improve Oversight of System Sustainment and Readiness

Report: Public Health | Leading Practices Could Help Guide HHS Reform Efforts to Address Risk and Improve Preparedness

Report: Cybersecurity | Interior Needs to Address Threats to Federal Systems and Critical Infrastructure

Report: Tax Enforcement | IRS Could Better Manage Alternative Dispute Resolution Programs to Maximize Benefits [Reissued with revisions on Jun. 7, 2023]

