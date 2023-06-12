This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

1:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark | Oval Office

4:30 EDT – THE PRESIDENT welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House

Looking Ahead: The President will host British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House on Thursday. On Friday, the President will travel to the newly renamed Fort Liberty (it was Fort Bragg) in North Carolina.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel Tuesday to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to participate in a moderated discussion with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). Later that day, back in D.C., the Vice President will deliver remarks at Israel's Independence Day Reception hosted by the Embassy of Israel. On Thursday, the Vice President is slated to travel to Nassau, The Bahamas, for a meeting with the Prime Minister and to participate in the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting.

White House Press Briefing*

1:45 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Sunday, June 2-4, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

June 4

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Women's Empowerment Event at the Ennakhil Association, as Prepared for Delivery

June 3

Bills Signed into Law: H.R. 346 (FAA), H.R. 3746 (Debt Ceiling)

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Deadly Train Crash in India

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Conversation with Young Leaders at Al-Azhar Mosque, as Prepared for Delivery

June 2

Statement from President Joe Biden on May Jobs Report

Remarks by President Biden on Averting Default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement

Excerpts from Remarks, as Prepared for Delivery, by President Biden on Averting Default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement

Statement from President Joe Biden Marking National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Remarks by Vice President Harris at Gun Violence Awareness Day Event

Joint Statement Following the Meeting Between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Remarks by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for the Arms Control Association (ACA) Annual Forum

Readout of Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer's Call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Readout of Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer's Call with Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti

Press Release: The U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism | Key Actions by Pillar

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Disaster Declaration

Press Release: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Türkiye to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Meets With 'Five Eyes' Defense Policy Senior Officials

Statement: United States-Japan-Australia Trilateral Defense Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) 2023 Joint Statement

Statement: United States-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Ministerial Meeting (TMM) Joint Press Statement

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Shargri-La Dialogue | 'A Shared Vision for the Indo-Pacific' (As Delivered)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting with Malaysia's Senior Minister of Defense Mohamad Hasan

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting with Indonesia Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting with Southeast Asian Defense Ministers

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting with Singapore Minister for Defense Dr. Ng Eng Hen

Article: Austin Underscores Importance of Partnerships in Securing a Shared Vision for Indo-Pacific

Press Release: Command Senior Enlisted Leader Assignment

Article: Related Item Testing

Contracts for June 2, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, June 5, 2023

Middle East

June 2: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Saudi Arabia

June 2: Transcript | Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim and Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ian McCary On the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Saudi Arabia

June 2: Statement | Designation of Arvan Cloud and Affiliates That Have Aided Internet Censorship in Iran

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

June 2: SecState Speech | Russia's Strategic Failure and Ukraine's Secure Future | Norway

June 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Marin

June 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Haavisto

June 2: Statement | Joint Statement of the United States and Finland on Cooperation in Advanced Wireless Communications

June 2: Statement | Italy National Day

Western Hemisphere

June 4: Statement | U.S.-Colombia Joint Commitment to Address the Hemispheric Challenge of Irregular Migration

June 3: Statement | Designation of Laurent Salvador Lamothe – Former Haitian Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and External Cooperation – for Involvement in Significant Corruption

June 2: Advisory | Ambassador at Large Fick's Travel to Costa Rica, Panama, and Colombia

Asia-Pacific

June 3: Statement | On the 34th Anniversary of Tiananmen Square

June 3: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink's Travel to the People's Republic of China and New Zealand

June 2: Statement | The Launch of the United States–Mongolia–Republic of Korea Trilateral Meeting

June 2: Statement | On the Detention of Leaders and Staff of Vietnamese Environmental Civil Society Organization CHANGE

June 2: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Russo Travels to Honolulu, Fiji, and New Zealand

June 2: Statement | Department of State Dedicates New U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, India

Africa

June 3: Statement | On the Unrest in Senegal

Other Matters

June 2: Remarks | Secretary Blinken Welcomes International Education Community to Washington, D.C. for 75th NAFSA: National Association of International Educators' Conference

June 2: Statement | Resettlement Diplomacy Network Senior Officials Meeting | Resettlement Diplomacy Network (RDN)

June 2: Statement | Renewal of the Charter for the Secretary's International Security Advisory Board

June 2: Statement | Proliferation Security Initiative's 20th Anniversary and High-Level Political Meeting

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the May 31 Satellite Launch by the DPRK

Additional Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the May 31 Satellite Launch by the DPRK

Statement: UN Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in Conversation with Jonquilyn Hill of "The Weeds" Podcast at TruCon 2023

Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Renewing the Mandate of UNITAMS

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Remarks by DNI Haines at GEOINT 2023, as Delivered

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Under Secretary for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh's Meeting with the Appointed Ambassador from the People's Republic of China Xie Feng

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Iranian Company Aiding in Internet Censorship

Sanctions List Updates: Iran-related Designations; Issuance of Iran-related General License

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Small Business Advisory Committee June Meeting to Focus on Capital Raising and Reducing Funding Gaps for Underrepresented Founders

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Four Additional Oath Keepers Sentenced for Seditious Conspiracy Related to U.S. Capitol Breach

Press Release: Man Sentenced for Sex Trafficking Minors in the Philippines

Press Release: Owner of Several Key West Hospitality Staffing Companies Sentenced for Tax and Immigration Crimes

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Delaware CBP Officers Seize Opium Poppy Pod Shipment destined to Dover, Delaware

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: United States Requests USMCA Dispute Settlement Consultations on Mexico's Agricultural Biotechnology Measures

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Anchor Glass Container Corp. to Drop Noncompete Restrictions That It Imposed on Workers

Press Release: FTC Finalizes Order Against Motocross and ATV Parts Maker Cycra for False Made in USA Claims

Press Release: FTC Approves Publication of Federal Register Notice on Revisions to Parts 0-4 of the Commission's Rules of Practice

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Diversity Advisory Committee to Meet on June 15, 2023

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement by Secretary Vilsack Regarding USMCA Dispute Settlement Consultations Request on Mexico's Agricultural Biotechnology Measures

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Designates Nine New National Recreation Trails

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Protects Chaco Region, Tribal Cultural Sites from Development

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Finalizes Consent Order for Safe Defueling and Closure of Navy's Red Hill Fuel Facility (Hawaii)

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor (DOL)

Statement by Assistant Secretary of Labor for Public Affairs Julie McClain Downey on May Jobs Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor will provide worker safety, health experts in areas hardest hit in Guam by Typhoon Mawar to protect recovery workers

Press Release: Court orders Philadelphia home care provider to pay more than $7M in back wages, damages after denying overtime to 1,230 current, former employees

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds upstate South Carolina restaurant chain denied overtime pay, recovers $567K in back wages, damages for 215 employees

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Dollar General continues to discount safety after inspections in Alabama, Florida yield 8 repeat violations, $1M penalties

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: In Newly Released Audit Report, HHS Announces New Accountability Team, Additional Efforts to Protect the Safety and Well-being of Unaccompanied Children

Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Declares Public Health Emergency for Guam in Response to Typhoon Mawar

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | June 2, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy Development and Research Solomon Greene Leads U.S. Delegation to United Nations Habitat Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya

