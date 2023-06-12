This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House
1:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark | Oval Office
4:30 EDT – THE PRESIDENT welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House
Looking Ahead: The President will host British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House on Thursday. On Friday, the President will travel to the newly renamed Fort Liberty (it was Fort Bragg) in North Carolina.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.
Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel Tuesday to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to participate in a moderated discussion with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). Later that day, back in D.C., the Vice President will deliver remarks at Israel's Independence Day Reception hosted by the Embassy of Israel. On Thursday, the Vice President is slated to travel to Nassau, The Bahamas, for a meeting with the Prime Minister and to participate in the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting.
White House Press Briefing*
1:45 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Friday-Sunday, June 2-4, 2023
The White House
June 4
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Women's Empowerment Event at the Ennakhil Association, as Prepared for Delivery
June 3
- Bills Signed into Law: H.R. 346 (FAA), H.R. 3746 (Debt Ceiling)
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the Deadly Train Crash in India
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Conversation with Young Leaders at Al-Azhar Mosque, as Prepared for Delivery
June 2
- Statement from President Joe Biden on May Jobs Report
- Remarks by President Biden on Averting Default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement
- Excerpts from Remarks, as Prepared for Delivery, by President Biden on Averting Default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement
- Statement from President Joe Biden Marking National Gun Violence Awareness Day
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at Gun Violence Awareness Day Event
- Joint Statement Following the Meeting Between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan
- Remarks by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for the Arms Control Association (ACA) Annual Forum
- Readout of Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer's Call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic
- Readout of Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer's Call with Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti
- Press Release: The U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism | Key Actions by Pillar
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Disaster Declaration
- Press Release: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Türkiye to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Press Release: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Meets With 'Five Eyes' Defense Policy Senior Officials
- Statement: United States-Japan-Australia Trilateral Defense Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) 2023 Joint Statement
- Statement: United States-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Ministerial Meeting (TMM) Joint Press Statement
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Shargri-La Dialogue | 'A Shared Vision for the Indo-Pacific' (As Delivered)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting with Malaysia's Senior Minister of Defense Mohamad Hasan
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting with Indonesia Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting with Southeast Asian Defense Ministers
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting with Singapore Minister for Defense Dr. Ng Eng Hen
- Article: Austin Underscores Importance of Partnerships in Securing a Shared Vision for Indo-Pacific
- Press Release: Command Senior Enlisted Leader Assignment
- Contracts for June 2, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Monday, June 5, 2023
Middle East
- June 2: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Saudi Arabia
- June 2: Transcript | Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim and Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ian McCary On the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Saudi Arabia
- June 2: Statement | Designation of Arvan Cloud and Affiliates That Have Aided Internet Censorship in Iran
Europe, Ukraine, Russia
- June 2: SecState Speech | Russia's Strategic Failure and Ukraine's Secure Future | Norway
- June 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Marin
- June 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Haavisto
- June 2: Statement | Joint Statement of the United States and Finland on Cooperation in Advanced Wireless Communications
- June 2: Statement | Italy National Day
Western Hemisphere
- June 4: Statement | U.S.-Colombia Joint Commitment to Address the Hemispheric Challenge of Irregular Migration
- June 3: Statement | Designation of Laurent Salvador Lamothe – Former Haitian Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and External Cooperation – for Involvement in Significant Corruption
- June 2: Advisory | Ambassador at Large Fick's Travel to Costa Rica, Panama, and Colombia
Asia-Pacific
- June 3: Statement | On the 34th Anniversary of Tiananmen Square
- June 3: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink's Travel to the People's Republic of China and New Zealand
- June 2: Statement | The Launch of the United States–Mongolia–Republic of Korea Trilateral Meeting
- June 2: Statement | On the Detention of Leaders and Staff of Vietnamese Environmental Civil Society Organization CHANGE
- June 2: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Russo Travels to Honolulu, Fiji, and New Zealand
- June 2: Statement | Department of State Dedicates New U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, India
Africa
- June 3: Statement | On the Unrest in Senegal
Other Matters
- June 2: Remarks | Secretary Blinken Welcomes International Education Community to Washington, D.C. for 75th NAFSA: National Association of International Educators' Conference
- June 2: Statement | Resettlement Diplomacy Network Senior Officials Meeting | Resettlement Diplomacy Network (RDN)
- June 2: Statement | Renewal of the Charter for the Secretary's International Security Advisory Board
- June 2: Statement | Proliferation Security Initiative's 20th Anniversary and High-Level Political Meeting
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the May 31 Satellite Launch by the DPRK
- Additional Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the May 31 Satellite Launch by the DPRK
- Statement: UN Security Council Press Statement on Sudan
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in Conversation with Jonquilyn Hill of "The Weeds" Podcast at TruCon 2023
- Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Renewing the Mandate of UNITAMS
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Remarks by DNI Haines at GEOINT 2023, as Delivered
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Under Secretary for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh's Meeting with the Appointed Ambassador from the People's Republic of China Xie Feng
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Iranian Company Aiding in Internet Censorship
- Sanctions List Updates: Iran-related Designations; Issuance of Iran-related General License
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Small Business Advisory Committee June Meeting to Focus on Capital Raising and Reducing Funding Gaps for Underrepresented Founders
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Four Additional Oath Keepers Sentenced for Seditious Conspiracy Related to U.S. Capitol Breach
- Press Release: Man Sentenced for Sex Trafficking Minors in the Philippines
- Press Release: Owner of Several Key West Hospitality Staffing Companies Sentenced for Tax and Immigration Crimes
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: Delaware CBP Officers Seize Opium Poppy Pod Shipment destined to Dover, Delaware
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: United States Requests USMCA Dispute Settlement Consultations on Mexico's Agricultural Biotechnology Measures
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Anchor Glass Container Corp. to Drop Noncompete Restrictions That It Imposed on Workers
- Press Release: FTC Finalizes Order Against Motocross and ATV Parts Maker Cycra for False Made in USA Claims
- Press Release: FTC Approves Publication of Federal Register Notice on Revisions to Parts 0-4 of the Commission's Rules of Practice
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Diversity Advisory Committee to Meet on June 15, 2023
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement by Secretary Vilsack Regarding USMCA Dispute Settlement Consultations Request on Mexico's Agricultural Biotechnology Measures
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Designates Nine New National Recreation Trails
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Protects Chaco Region, Tribal Cultural Sites from Development
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Finalizes Consent Order for Safe Defueling and Closure of Navy's Red Hill Fuel Facility (Hawaii)
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Statement by Assistant Secretary of Labor for Public Affairs Julie McClain Downey on May Jobs Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor will provide worker safety, health experts in areas hardest hit in Guam by Typhoon Mawar to protect recovery workers
- Press Release: Court orders Philadelphia home care provider to pay more than $7M in back wages, damages after denying overtime to 1,230 current, former employees
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds upstate South Carolina restaurant chain denied overtime pay, recovers $567K in back wages, damages for 215 employees
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Dollar General continues to discount safety after inspections in Alabama, Florida yield 8 repeat violations, $1M penalties
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: In Newly Released Audit Report, HHS Announces New Accountability Team, Additional Efforts to Protect the Safety and Well-being of Unaccompanied Children
- Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Declares Public Health Emergency for Guam in Response to Typhoon Mawar
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | June 2, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy Development and Research Solomon Greene Leads U.S. Delegation to United Nations Habitat Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya
