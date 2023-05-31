Welcome to Holland & Knight's monthly defense news update. We are excited to bring you the latest in defense policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments. If you see anything you would like additional information on, please reach out to the authors or members of Holland & Knight's National Security, Defense and Intelligence Team.

This month's report is publishing a few days early because of the ongoing debt limit discussions and the potential impact on various defense programs and federal appropriations. Next month's Defense Situation Report will provide additional updates as the debt limit issue is resolved.

Legislative Updates

Debt Ceiling, Appropriations and NDAA Update

HASC Holds Member Day

HAC-MilConVA Appropriations Unveiled

Actions on Chinese Competitiveness

New Legislation Introduced

Executive and Departmental Updates

President Biden Nominates Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair

Ukraine Updates

Continued Interest with Taiwan

DIU Solicitations

Navy and Marine Corps Search for Drones

DISA Looking for Support on Comply-to-Connect Program

DOD Releases National Defense Science and Technology Strategy

Space Development Agency Seeks Proposals on Space Vehicles

CFIUS Looks to Expand Jurisdiction Over Deals Near Sensitive Military Facilities

Read the full report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.