Welcome to Holland & Knight's monthly defense news update. We are excited to bring you the latest in defense policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments. If you see anything you would like additional information on, please reach out to the authors or members of Holland & Knight's National Security, Defense and Intelligence Team.
This month's report is publishing a few days early because of the ongoing debt limit discussions and the potential impact on various defense programs and federal appropriations. Next month's Defense Situation Report will provide additional updates as the debt limit issue is resolved.
Legislative Updates
- Debt Ceiling, Appropriations and NDAA Update
- HASC Holds Member Day
- HAC-MilConVA Appropriations Unveiled
- Actions on Chinese Competitiveness
- New Legislation Introduced
Executive and Departmental Updates
- President Biden Nominates Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair
- Ukraine Updates
- Continued Interest with Taiwan
- DIU Solicitations
- Navy and Marine Corps Search for Drones
- DISA Looking for Support on Comply-to-Connect Program
- DOD Releases National Defense Science and Technology Strategy
- Space Development Agency Seeks Proposals on Space Vehicles
- CFIUS Looks to Expand Jurisdiction Over Deals Near Sensitive Military Facilities
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.