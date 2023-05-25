This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:25 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, en route to Dover Air Force Base

9:05 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Dover Air Force Base en route to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

9:40 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

3:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Philadelphia, Pennsylvania en route to Joint Base Andrews

3:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

4:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House

Looking Ahead: The President is set to meet again with the "Big Four" congressional leaders tomorrow at the White House on the U.S. debt limit. The president is scheduled to leave Wednesday for the G7 meeting in Japan, but his travel may change, depending on the debt limit negotiations.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

Looking Ahead: On Tuesday, the Vice President will attend a celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month, along with the President, the First Lady, and the Second Gentleman. The Vice President will also give remarks at the We Are EMILY Gala in Washington, D.C. The Vice President has no events scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday. On Friday, the Vice President will travel to Los Angeles, California, for an event on maternal health care. She will also attend a DNC finance reception.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, May 12-14, 2023

The White House

May 14

Remarks by President Biden in Press Gaggle

Statement from President Joe Biden on United Steelworkers Vote in Fort Valley, Georgia

Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces 13 New Actions to Reduce Gun Violence by Maximizing the Benefits of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Press Release: ICYMI | President Joe Biden Op-Ed: "I'm doing everything I can to reduce gun violence, but Congress must do more"

May 13

Remarks by President Biden at the Howard University Class of 2023 Commencement Address

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Announcement of a Ceasefire Between Israel and Gaza-based Militants

May 12

Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Pedro Sanchez of Spain

Remarks by President Biden and President Pedro Sánchez of the Government of Spain Before Bilateral Meeting

Statement from President Joe Biden Ahead of the Fifth Review Conference of the Chemical Weapons Convention

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with PRC Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Kicks off Infrastructure Week by Highlighting Tremendous Progress Rebuilding America's Infrastructure 18 Months In

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Nominations: President Biden Announces Nominees to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Proclamation on Mother's Day, 2023

Proclamation on National Women's Health Week, 2023

Proclamation on Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, 2023

Proclamation on National Defense Transportation Day and National Transportation Week, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

May 13

Speech: 'A Summons to Service': Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at Fayetteville State University's Commencement (As Delivered)

Article: Austin Says Service to Nation is Highest Calling

May 12

Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks' Meeting with U.K. Permanent Under Secretary for the Ministry of Defence David Williams at the U.S.-UK Defense Dialogue

Press Release: Make It Where You Need It | OSD Program Funds Technology to Enable Point-of-Need Manufacturing

Press Release: Navy to Commission Guided-Missile Destroyer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee

Article: Austin Says Taking Care of Troops, Families a High Priority

Article: Special Ops Civilian Chief Speaks of Future of Community

Article: Water Purification System Helps Marines Go Green

Contracts for May 12, 2023

Department of State

Africa

May 12: Statement | Assistant Secretary Molly Phee's Continued Diplomacy to Resolve the Crisis in Sudan

May 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with South African Minister Pandor

May 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita

Europe

May 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

May 12: Statement | United States Supports Education and Training of Next Generation Advanced Civil Nuclear Workforce through Launch of Small Modular Reactor Control Room Simulator in Romania

May 12: Advisory | U.S. Delegation on Atrocity Prevention and Response Travels to Denmark and Germany

May 12: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Geneva May 14-16, 2023

May 13: Advisory | Special Envoy Fowler Travels to Rome and Prague

May 14: Advisory | Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Verma's Travel to Poland, Moldova, and Romania

Middle East

May 13: Statement | Welcoming Ceasefire Agreement in Israel and Gaza

May 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al Thani

May 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Dermer

May 12: Statement | Sentencing of Human Rights Defender Guo Feixiong (PRC)

Western Hemisphere

May 14: Statement | Paraguay National Day

Other Matters

May 12: Statement | On the Retirement of Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Concludes Trip to Kosovo

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Kosovo, Meets with Prime Minister Kurti

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti Launch Kosovo's First Ever Solar Auction

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Ambassador Jim O'Brien at a Foreign Press Center Briefing on the Black Sea Grain Initiative

Remarks at Russia's Arria-formula Meeting on the Situation of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Minister of Finance for Japan Shun'ichi Suzuki

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt

Press Release: Treasury Department Releases Guidance to Boost American Clean Energy Manufacturing

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with German Minister of Finance Christian Lindner

Sanctions List Updates: Ukraine-/Russia-related Designation Removal

The Federal Reserve

Remarks: Commencement address by Governor Cook at Tuskegee University

Speech by Governor Jefferson on monetary policy strategy

Speech by Governor Bowman on the evolving nature of banking, bank culture, and bank runs

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Press Release: Jury Convicts Priest of Sex Trafficking Three Victims in Northern Ohio

Press Release: Appraiser in Billion-Dollar Conservation Easement Fraud Scheme Pleads Guilty

Press Release: United States Files Complaint Against Telecommunications Service Provider for Assisting and Facilitating Illegal Robocalls

Press Release: Justice Department Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against California Rental Property Manager and Owners

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Global Entry enrollment upon arrival available at the Port of San Diego (California)

CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Agents foil human smuggling attempt (Minnesota)

CBP Press Release: CBP Atlanta Delivers Counterfeit Awareness to Airport Travelers (Georgia)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Extends Certain COVID-Related Exclusions from China Section 301 Tariffs

Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for May 15-19, 2023

Department of Commerce (DOC)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Launches First Tech Hubs Funding Opportunity

Press Release: U.S. Department of Commerce Designates First Economic Development District in Puerto Rico

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network Selects U.S. FTC as Network's President for 2024-2025

Press Release: FTC Sues to Stop VoIP Service Provider That Assisted and Facilitated Telemarketers in Sending Hundreds of Millions of Illegal Robocalls to Consumers Nationwide

Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Joint Statement on Establishment of the Ukraine Investment Platform (G7 countries)

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Highlights New Regional Food Business Center to Strengthen Food Supply Chain Infrastructure in the Delta Region

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Staff Issues Environmental Assessment (EA) for Tres Palacios Gas Storage LLC's Tres Palacios Cavern 4 Expansion Project under CP23-3-000

Department of Labor (DOL)

Readout: U.S. Department of Labor, Argentina's Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare hold labor dialogue in Buenos Aires

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Holder Construction, local unions partnership will promote workplace safety during Mustang Data Center Project

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor will hold advisory board meeting on compensation, medical benefits for current, former nuclear weapons workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recognizes SNF Polychemie Inc. with 'Star' level designation for exemplary workplace safety programs at Illinois location

Press Release: Federal court issues consent judgment requiring Luzerne County manufacturer to pay former employee $13K in whistleblower case

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Celebrates National Maternal Mental Health Hotline's First Anniversary; Introduces Updated Number: 1-833-TLC-MAMA

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | May 12, 2023

Press Release: FDA Approves Novel Drug to Treat Moderate to Severe Hot Flashes Caused by Menopause

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Negotiates Agreement with the City of Chicago and Community Groups to Advance Environmental Justice

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA Administrator appoints inaugural members to the federal secure cloud advisory committee

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Lake Pontchartrain Basin | Additional Transparency and Performance Management Could Improve EPA's Restoration Program

