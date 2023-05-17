This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

12:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President have lunch | Private Dining Room

6:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady host a dinner for Combatant Commanders | State Dining Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

12:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch | Private Dining Room

5:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a moderated conversation at the White House Asian American & Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Forum | The George Washington University

Looking Ahead: On Thursday, the Vice President will travel to Richmond, Virginia, to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to uplifting small businesses in honor of Small Business Week. On Friday, the Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Press Release: Mexico and United States Strengthen Joint Humanitarian Plan on Migration

Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with President Marcos of the Philippines

Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines at Arrival Greet

State Fact Sheets: MAGA House Republicans' Default on America Act Would Have Devastating Impacts Across America

Readout of Inaugural Meeting of the U.S.–Canada Energy Transformation Taskforce

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Remarks by Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall to the Anti-Defamation League

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

DOD Statement Attributed to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder (Title 42)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Austin Approves Homeland Security Request for Troops at Border (Title 42)

Article: DOD Aims to Improve Network Security, Leverage New Technologies

Press Release: DOD Updates Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance Adjustment Process

Article: CYBERCOM Commander Says Partnerships Are Key to Success in Challenging Strategic Environment

Article: An Elephant Walk to Remember

Press Release: DoD Celebrates National Small Business Week

Contracts for May 2, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Middle East

May 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry

May 2: Statement | Sanctioning Terrorist Financing Facilitators Jointly with Türkiye

Asia-Pacific

May 2: Statement | United States-Australia Fifth Energy Security Dialogue

Europe

May 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Czech Foreign Minister Lipavský

May 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský Before Their Meeting

May 2: Statement | Joint Statement on the Strategic Dialogue between the United States and the Czech Republic

May 2: Statement | Joint Statement on Media Freedom by the United States and the Czech Republic

Africa

May 2: Statement | Marking Six-Month Anniversary of the Cessation of Hostilities in Northern Ethiopia

Department Matters

May 2: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

May 2: Statement | Release of the 2023 Annual Report on International Parental Child Abduction

May 2: Statement | The Promotion to Career Ambassador of Under Secretary for State Management John R. Bass and Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols

May 2: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Ben Hall of Fox News

May 2: Advisory | Commercial Diplomacy USA Tour Heads to Houston, TX

May 2: Advisory | Secretary Blinken Participates in a Washington Post Live Conversation on World Press Freedom Day (May 3)

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID, Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Cyrus R. Vance Center for International Justice Launch Pioneering Program to Protect Journalists

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Brazilian First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva

Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield to the Media Following Bilateral Meetings in Brasilia, Brazil

Remarks: American Bar Association International Law Section 2023 Annual Conference Panel Discussion | Accountability for Breaches of International Law

Department of the Treasury

Statement by Ambassador Chantale Wong, U.S. Executive Director to the Asian Development Bank, on the Launch of the Innovative Finance Facility for Climate in Asia and the Pacific (IF-CAP)

Sanctions: Treasury Designates Terrorist Financing Facilitators Jointly with Türkiye

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Alleges Son and Father-in-Law Touted Faith to Target Church Members in $20 Million Offering Fraud

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Deliver Remarks Announcing Results of the Largest International Operation Against Darknet Trafficking of Fentanyl and Opioids

Press Release: Largest International Operation Against Darknet Trafficking of Fentanyl and Opioids Results in Record Arrests and Seizures

Press Release: Man Sentenced for $1.1M COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Two Pharmacy Owners Charged with $29M Health Care Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Former Elementary School Teacher Sentenced to Life in Prison for Sexually Abusing Children

Press Release: Former Mississippi Tax Return Preparer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

Press Release: New Jersey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Statement on Request for Additional DoD Support on the Southwest Border

CBP Press Release: El Paso Sector conducts dangers of crossing the border safety event (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Falfurrias agents stop major human smuggling attempt (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP Seizes 3,175 Pounds of Marijuana at Detroit Cargo Facility (Michigan)

CBP Press Release: Baltimore CBP and FDA Seize $688k Shipment of Apetamin, an Appetite-Stimulating and Potentially Harmful Supplement (Maryland)

CBP Press Release: CBP releases body-worn camera footage from agent-involved shooting in New Mexico (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development, Mary Ng

Department of Commerce

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Commerce, Labor, and Education Announce SelectTalentUSA, New Partnership to Increase Quality Jobs through FDI

Department of Labor

Press Release: Three McDonald's franchisees in Kentucky pay $212K in fines after federal investigations find 305 minors — including 10-year-olds — working illegally

Press Release: Federal investigation recovers $672K for 172 firefighters, paramedics after U.S. Department of Labor finds City of Gary misapplied overtime rules

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor partners with Holder Construction Group LLC to promote workplace safety during Trilith community project in South Atlanta

Press Release: Court forbids Popeyes franchisee, manager from intimidating workers, harassing federal investigators during investigation of Harrisburg restaurant

Department of Education

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on New Nation's Report Card on History and Civics Education

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Commerce, Labor, and Education Announce SelectTalentUSA, New Partnership to Increase Quality Jobs through FDI

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Awards Phase 1 Winners of Competition to Reduce Risk of Exposure to Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals for Black Women

Press Release: HHS Awards an Additional $8.2M to Expand Pilot Diaper Distribution Program

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Takes Additional Steps to Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials

Press Release: FDA Roundup | May 2, 2023

