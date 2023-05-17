This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office
12:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President have lunch | Private Dining Room
6:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady host a dinner for Combatant Commanders | State Dining Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
12:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch | Private Dining Room
5:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a moderated conversation at the White House Asian American & Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Forum | The George Washington University
Looking Ahead: On Thursday, the Vice President will travel to Richmond, Virginia, to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to uplifting small businesses in honor of Small Business Week. On Friday, the Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday, May 2, 2023
The White House
- Press Release: Mexico and United States Strengthen Joint Humanitarian Plan on Migration
- Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with President Marcos of the Philippines
- Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines at Arrival Greet
- State Fact Sheets: MAGA House Republicans' Default on America Act Would Have Devastating Impacts Across America
- Readout of Inaugural Meeting of the U.S.–Canada Energy Transformation Taskforce
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
- Remarks by Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall to the Anti-Defamation League
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- DOD Statement Attributed to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder (Title 42)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Austin Approves Homeland Security Request for Troops at Border (Title 42)
- Article: DOD Aims to Improve Network Security, Leverage New Technologies
- Press Release: DOD Updates Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance Adjustment Process
- Article: CYBERCOM Commander Says Partnerships Are Key to Success in Challenging Strategic Environment
- Article: An Elephant Walk to Remember
- Press Release: DoD Celebrates National Small Business Week
- Contracts for May 2, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Middle East
- May 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry
- May 2: Statement | Sanctioning Terrorist Financing Facilitators Jointly with Türkiye
Asia-Pacific
- May 2: Statement | United States-Australia Fifth Energy Security Dialogue
Europe
- May 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Czech Foreign Minister Lipavský
- May 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský Before Their Meeting
- May 2: Statement | Joint Statement on the Strategic Dialogue between the United States and the Czech Republic
- May 2: Statement | Joint Statement on Media Freedom by the United States and the Czech Republic
Africa
- May 2: Statement | Marking Six-Month Anniversary of the Cessation of Hostilities in Northern Ethiopia
Department Matters
- May 2: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- May 2: Statement | Release of the 2023 Annual Report on International Parental Child Abduction
- May 2: Statement | The Promotion to Career Ambassador of Under Secretary for State Management John R. Bass and Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols
- May 2: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Ben Hall of Fox News
- May 2: Advisory | Commercial Diplomacy USA Tour Heads to Houston, TX
- May 2: Advisory | Secretary Blinken Participates in a Washington Post Live Conversation on World Press Freedom Day (May 3)
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID, Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Cyrus R. Vance Center for International Justice Launch Pioneering Program to Protect Journalists
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Brazilian First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva
- Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira
- Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield to the Media Following Bilateral Meetings in Brasilia, Brazil
- Remarks: American Bar Association International Law Section 2023 Annual Conference Panel Discussion | Accountability for Breaches of International Law
Department of the Treasury
- Statement by Ambassador Chantale Wong, U.S. Executive Director to the Asian Development Bank, on the Launch of the Innovative Finance Facility for Climate in Asia and the Pacific (IF-CAP)
- Sanctions: Treasury Designates Terrorist Financing Facilitators Jointly with Türkiye
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Alleges Son and Father-in-Law Touted Faith to Target Church Members in $20 Million Offering Fraud
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Deliver Remarks Announcing Results of the Largest International Operation Against Darknet Trafficking of Fentanyl and Opioids
- Press Release: Largest International Operation Against Darknet Trafficking of Fentanyl and Opioids Results in Record Arrests and Seizures
- Press Release: Man Sentenced for $1.1M COVID-19 Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Two Pharmacy Owners Charged with $29M Health Care Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Former Elementary School Teacher Sentenced to Life in Prison for Sexually Abusing Children
- Press Release: Former Mississippi Tax Return Preparer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States
- Press Release: New Jersey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud Scheme
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Statement on Request for Additional DoD Support on the Southwest Border
- CBP Press Release: El Paso Sector conducts dangers of crossing the border safety event (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Falfurrias agents stop major human smuggling attempt (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Seizes 3,175 Pounds of Marijuana at Detroit Cargo Facility (Michigan)
- CBP Press Release: Baltimore CBP and FDA Seize $688k Shipment of Apetamin, an Appetite-Stimulating and Potentially Harmful Supplement (Maryland)
- CBP Press Release: CBP releases body-worn camera footage from agent-involved shooting in New Mexico (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development, Mary Ng
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Commerce, Labor, and Education Announce SelectTalentUSA, New Partnership to Increase Quality Jobs through FDI
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Three McDonald's franchisees in Kentucky pay $212K in fines after federal investigations find 305 minors — including 10-year-olds — working illegally
- Press Release: Federal investigation recovers $672K for 172 firefighters, paramedics after U.S. Department of Labor finds City of Gary misapplied overtime rules
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor partners with Holder Construction Group LLC to promote workplace safety during Trilith community project in South Atlanta
- Press Release: Court forbids Popeyes franchisee, manager from intimidating workers, harassing federal investigators during investigation of Harrisburg restaurant
Department of Education
- Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on New Nation's Report Card on History and Civics Education
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Commerce, Labor, and Education Announce SelectTalentUSA, New Partnership to Increase Quality Jobs through FDI
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Awards Phase 1 Winners of Competition to Reduce Risk of Exposure to Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals for Black Women
- Press Release: HHS Awards an Additional $8.2M to Expand Pilot Diaper Distribution Program
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Takes Additional Steps to Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | May 2, 2023
