Few international relationships are as complex and challenging as the one between the United States and China. Partner John Bellinger discussed this complicated relationship with Ambassador Nicholas Burns, the United States Ambassador to the People's Republic of China at an event hosted by the Stimson Center. They were joined by Yun Sun, Senior Fellow & Director of the China Program at the Stimson Center.

The conversation ranged from the need for more broad-based engagement at the cabinet level, to the prospect of increased people-to-people contact as student, business, and even congressional travel to China increases now that Covid restrictions have been lifted. The conversation also tackled the tough topics of China's relationship with Russia, the war in Ukraine, and Taiwan.

Bellinger, a former State Department and National Security Council legal advisor, co-chairs the firm's Global Law and Public Policy group and is a member of Stimson's Board of Directors.

Watch the video of this important discussion, and learn more about our Global Law and Public Policy group here.

