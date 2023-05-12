This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
11:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office
2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT presents the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Falcons | East Room
4:50 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart the White House en route to the Salamander Hotel | Washington, D.C.
6:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady participate in a reception for the Democratic National Committee; The Vice President and The Second Gentleman attend | Salamander Hotel, Washington D,C.
7:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office
7:55 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will join THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY at a reception for the Democratic National Committee | Salamander Hotel, Washington, D.C.
Recap of Thursday, April 27, 2023
The White House
- Statement from President Joe Biden on First Quarter 2023 GDP Report
- Remarks by President Biden on Take Your Child to Work Day
- Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in Campaign Call to Grassroots Supporters
- Statement from President Joe Biden on New Steps to Punish and Deter Wrongful Detention and Hostage-Taking
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Administration's Actions to Punish and Deter Wrongful Detention and Hostage-Taking
- Executive Order on Authority to Order the Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty to Address International Drug Trafficking
- Message to the Congress on Executive Order on Authority to Order the Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty to Address International Drug Trafficking
- Remarks by President Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea at State Dinner | April 26, 2023
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at a State Department Luncheon for President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee of the Republic of Korea
- Remarks by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Renewing American Economic Leadership at the Brookings Institution
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Proclamation on Workers Memorial Day, 2023
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 4 – A Joint Resolution removing the deadline for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Pentagon
- Readout: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meets with President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol
- Article: South Korean President Yoon Visits Pentagon, Discusses Deterrence
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Defense Department Ready to Support State Department Ensuring Safe Passage of Americans in Sudan
- Article: General Expresses Concerns Over Readiness in Sealift, Air Refueling
- Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military
- Publication: Actions to Address and Prevent Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military
- Contracts for April 27, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Friday, April 28, 2023
Western Hemisphere
- April 27: Fact Sheet | U.S. Government Announces Sweeping New Actions to Manage Regional Migration
- April 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas at a Joint Press Availability
- April 27: Transcript | Senior Administration Officials on New Regional Migration Management Measures
- April 27: Statement | Department of State Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner
United Nations
- April 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres
- April 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and UN Secretary-General António Guterres Before Their Meeting
Africa
- April 27: Statement | Joint Statement by the Trilateral Mechanism and the Quad on Sudan
- April 27: Statement | South African Freedom Day
- April 27: Statement | Togo National Day
- April 27: Statement | Sierra Leone National Day
Asia-Pacific
- April 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a State Luncheon in Honor of Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk-Yeol
Sanctions
- April 27: Statement | Sanctioning Russian Federation and Iranian State Actors Responsible for the Wrongful Detention of U.S. Nationals
Europe
- April 27: Transcript | Special Online Briefing with Joseph Kennedy III, Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs
- April 27: Statement | Kingdom of the Netherlands National Day
Other Matters
- April 27: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing on the 40th Anniversary of the U.S. Department of State's Antiterrorism Program
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to New York For UNESCO's World Press Freedom Day 30th Anniversary Event
- Press Release: USAID Endorses the Charter for Digital Public Goods
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield During a Press Availability at the "Cities Summit of the Americas"
- Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield During a Panel on Elevating Local Leadership on Global Priorities at the "Cities Summit of the Americas
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Condemning the Taliban's Repression of Afghan Women
- Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Condemning the Taliban's Repression of Women and Girls
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situations in Syria
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Kosovo
- Additional Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Kosovo
- Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Visit Brazil
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Treasury Department Convenes Roundtable to Discuss the American Rescue Plan's Historic Investments in Rental Assistance for AANHPI Communities
- Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Approval of Federal Funds to Connect Hawaii Homes and Families to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
- Readout: Treasury Department Convenes Roundtable Discussion on Inflation Reduction Act Incentives for Underserved Communities
- Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg at Media Engagement in Astana, Kazakhstan
- Readout: Senior Treasury and Commerce Department Officials Travel to Kazakhstan
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Fugitive, Others Linked to CJNG Timeshare Fraud Network
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Officials of Iranian Intelligence Agency Responsible for Detention of U.S. Nationals in Iran
- Sanctions List Updates: Hostages and Wrongfully Detained U.S. Nationals Designations; Counter Narcotics Designations and Removal; Iran-related Designations Updates and Removals; Issuance of Cyber-related General License and Amended Frequently Asked Questions
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Texas Tax Preparer Sentenced for False Returns
- Press Release: Man Sentenced for Stealing Over 712 Bitcoin Subject to Forfeiture
- Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke's Trip to Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Press Release: Tesoro to Pay $27.5 Million for Violating Previous Court Order Requiring it to Reduce Air Pollution at Its Martinez, Calif. Refinery
- Press Release: Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Official Pleads Guilty to Using Excessive Force Against an Inmate
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
- DHS Press Release: DHS Conducts Dozens of Removal Flights Every Week
- CBP Press Release: CBP Thwarts Illegal Entry Attempt at the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo (New York)
- CISA Blog: CISA, FEMA and FCC Hold First National Meeting of State Alerting Officials
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea Lee Chang-yang for the Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue
- Statement: United States-Korea Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue Ministerial Joint Statement
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Announces Appointment of Chief Richard Carrizzo as Chair of FirstNet Authority Board
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: Preserved Mushrooms from Netherlands, Poland, and Spain Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Extends Effective Date of Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's Anti-Doping and Medication Control Rule to May 22
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for May Open Meeting
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces $45 Million Funding Opportunity to Support Underserved and Veteran Farmers, Ranchers, and Foresters
- Press Release: USDA Kicks-off Effort to Expand Market Opportunities for Climate-Smart Commodities and Learn from Pilot Projects
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces More Than $146 Million for Wetland Conservation Projects and National Wildlife Refuges
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Invests $41 million in New Technical Assistance to Help Communities Address Wastewater Challenges
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Expands Investment in Regional Infrastructure Accelerators Grant Program
- Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | February 2023 Numbers
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces up to $200M in available grants to states to strengthen unemployment insurance programs; prevent, detect fraud
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Santa Maria care provider deliberately denied 42 workers overtime, recovers $545K in back wages, damages
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: The Biden-Harris Administration Proposes New Standards to Help Ensure Access to Quality Health Care in Medicaid and CHIP
- Press Release: HHS Awards $147 Million to Support Ending the HIV Epidemic in the United States
