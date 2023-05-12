This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT presents the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Falcons | East Room

4:50 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart the White House en route to the Salamander Hotel | Washington, D.C.

6:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady participate in a reception for the Democratic National Committee; The Vice President and The Second Gentleman attend | Salamander Hotel, Washington D,C.

7:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office

7:55 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will join THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY at a reception for the Democratic National Committee | Salamander Hotel, Washington, D.C.

Recap of Thursday, April 27, 2023

The White House

  • Statement from President Joe Biden on First Quarter 2023 GDP Report
  • Remarks by President Biden on Take Your Child to Work Day
  • Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in Campaign Call to Grassroots Supporters
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on New Steps to Punish and Deter Wrongful Detention and Hostage-Taking
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Administration's Actions to Punish and Deter Wrongful Detention and Hostage-Taking
  • Executive Order on Authority to Order the Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty to Address International Drug Trafficking
  • Message to the Congress on Executive Order on Authority to Order the Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty to Address International Drug Trafficking
  • Remarks by President Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea at State Dinner | April 26, 2023
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris at a State Department Luncheon for President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee of the Republic of Korea
  • Remarks by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Renewing American Economic Leadership at the Brookings Institution
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • Proclamation on Workers Memorial Day, 2023

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Pentagon
  • Readout: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meets with President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Article: South Korean President Yoon Visits Pentagon, Discusses Deterrence
  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing
  • Article: Defense Department Ready to Support State Department Ensuring Safe Passage of Americans in Sudan
  • Article: General Expresses Concerns Over Readiness in Sealift, Air Refueling
  • Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military
  • Publication: Actions to Address and Prevent Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military
Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, April 28, 2023

Western Hemisphere

  • April 27: Fact Sheet | U.S. Government Announces Sweeping New Actions to Manage Regional Migration
  • April 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas at a Joint Press Availability
  • April 27: Transcript | Senior Administration Officials on New Regional Migration Management Measures
  • April 27: Statement | Department of State Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner

United Nations

  • April 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres
  • April 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and UN Secretary-General António Guterres Before Their Meeting

Africa

  • April 27: Statement | Joint Statement by the Trilateral Mechanism and the Quad on Sudan
  • April 27: Statement | South African Freedom Day
  • April 27: Statement | Togo National Day
  • April 27: Statement | Sierra Leone National Day

Asia-Pacific

  • April 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a State Luncheon in Honor of Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk-Yeol

Sanctions

  • April 27: Statement | Sanctioning Russian Federation and Iranian State Actors Responsible for the Wrongful Detention of U.S. Nationals

Europe

  • April 27: Transcript | Special Online Briefing with Joseph Kennedy III, Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs
  • April 27: Statement | Kingdom of the Netherlands National Day

Other Matters

  • April 27: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing on the 40th Anniversary of the U.S. Department of State's Antiterrorism Program

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to New York For UNESCO's World Press Freedom Day 30th Anniversary Event
  • Press Release: USAID Endorses the Charter for Digital Public Goods

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield During a Press Availability at the "Cities Summit of the Americas"
  • Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield During a Panel on Elevating Local Leadership on Global Priorities at the "Cities Summit of the Americas
  • Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Condemning the Taliban's Repression of Afghan Women
  • Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Condemning the Taliban's Repression of Women and Girls
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situations in Syria
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Kosovo
  • Additional Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Kosovo
  • Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Visit Brazil

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Treasury Department Convenes Roundtable to Discuss the American Rescue Plan's Historic Investments in Rental Assistance for AANHPI Communities
  • Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Approval of Federal Funds to Connect Hawaii Homes and Families to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
  • Readout: Treasury Department Convenes Roundtable Discussion on Inflation Reduction Act Incentives for Underserved Communities
  • Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg at Media Engagement in Astana, Kazakhstan
  • Readout: Senior Treasury and Commerce Department Officials Travel to Kazakhstan
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Fugitive, Others Linked to CJNG Timeshare Fraud Network
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Officials of Iranian Intelligence Agency Responsible for Detention of U.S. Nationals in Iran
  • Sanctions List Updates: Hostages and Wrongfully Detained U.S. Nationals Designations; Counter Narcotics Designations and Removal; Iran-related Designations Updates and Removals; Issuance of Cyber-related General License and Amended Frequently Asked Questions

Department of Justice

  • Press Release: Texas Tax Preparer Sentenced for False Returns
  • Press Release: Man Sentenced for Stealing Over 712 Bitcoin Subject to Forfeiture
  • Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke's Trip to Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas
  • Press Release: Tesoro to Pay $27.5 Million for Violating Previous Court Order Requiring it to Reduce Air Pollution at Its Martinez, Calif. Refinery
  • Press Release: Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Official Pleads Guilty to Using Excessive Force Against an Inmate

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

  • DHS Press Release: DHS Conducts Dozens of Removal Flights Every Week
  • CBP Press Release: CBP Thwarts Illegal Entry Attempt at the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo (New York)
  • CISA Blog: CISA, FEMA and FCC Hold First National Meeting of State Alerting Officials

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Department of Commerce

  • Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea Lee Chang-yang for the Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue
  • Statement: United States-Korea Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue Ministerial Joint Statement
  • Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Announces Appointment of Chief Richard Carrizzo as Chair of FirstNet Authority Board

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: Preserved Mushrooms from Netherlands, Poland, and Spain Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Extends Effective Date of Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's Anti-Doping and Medication Control Rule to May 22

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for May Open Meeting

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Announces $45 Million Funding Opportunity to Support Underserved and Veteran Farmers, Ranchers, and Foresters
  • Press Release: USDA Kicks-off Effort to Expand Market Opportunities for Climate-Smart Commodities and Learn from Pilot Projects

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Interior Department Announces More Than $146 Million for Wetland Conservation Projects and National Wildlife Refuges

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Invests $41 million in New Technical Assistance to Help Communities Address Wastewater Challenges
Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Expands Investment in Regional Infrastructure Accelerators Grant Program
  • Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | February 2023 Numbers

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces up to $200M in available grants to states to strengthen unemployment insurance programs; prevent, detect fraud
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Santa Maria care provider deliberately denied 42 workers overtime, recovers $545K in back wages, damages

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: The Biden-Harris Administration Proposes New Standards to Help Ensure Access to Quality Health Care in Medicaid and CHIP
  • Press Release: HHS Awards $147 Million to Support Ending the HIV Epidemic in the United States

