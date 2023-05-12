This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT presents the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Falcons | East Room

4:50 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart the White House en route to the Salamander Hotel | Washington, D.C.

6:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady participate in a reception for the Democratic National Committee; The Vice President and The Second Gentleman attend | Salamander Hotel, Washington D,C.

7:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office

7:55 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will join THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY at a reception for the Democratic National Committee | Salamander Hotel, Washington, D.C.

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, April 27, 2023

The White House

Statement from President Joe Biden on First Quarter 2023 GDP Report

Remarks by President Biden on Take Your Child to Work Day

Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in Campaign Call to Grassroots Supporters

Statement from President Joe Biden on New Steps to Punish and Deter Wrongful Detention and Hostage-Taking

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Administration's Actions to Punish and Deter Wrongful Detention and Hostage-Taking

Executive Order on Authority to Order the Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty to Address International Drug Trafficking

Message to the Congress on Executive Order on Authority to Order the Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty to Address International Drug Trafficking

Remarks by President Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea at State Dinner | April 26, 2023

Remarks by Vice President Harris at a State Department Luncheon for President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee of the Republic of Korea

Remarks by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Renewing American Economic Leadership at the Brookings Institution

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Proclamation on Workers Memorial Day, 2023

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: S.J. Res. 4 – A Joint Resolution removing the deadline for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment

Department of Defense (DOD)

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Pentagon

Readout: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meets with President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol

Article: South Korean President Yoon Visits Pentagon, Discusses Deterrence

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Defense Department Ready to Support State Department Ensuring Safe Passage of Americans in Sudan

Article: General Expresses Concerns Over Readiness in Sealift, Air Refueling

Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military

Publication: Actions to Address and Prevent Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military

Contracts for April 27, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, April 28, 2023

Western Hemisphere

April 27: Fact Sheet | U.S. Government Announces Sweeping New Actions to Manage Regional Migration

April 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas at a Joint Press Availability

April 27: Transcript | Senior Administration Officials on New Regional Migration Management Measures

April 27: Statement | Department of State Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner

United Nations

April 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres

April 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and UN Secretary-General António Guterres Before Their Meeting

Africa

April 27: Statement | Joint Statement by the Trilateral Mechanism and the Quad on Sudan

April 27: Statement | South African Freedom Day

April 27: Statement | Togo National Day

April 27: Statement | Sierra Leone National Day

Asia-Pacific

April 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a State Luncheon in Honor of Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk-Yeol

Sanctions

April 27: Statement | Sanctioning Russian Federation and Iranian State Actors Responsible for the Wrongful Detention of U.S. Nationals

Europe

April 27: Transcript | Special Online Briefing with Joseph Kennedy III, Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs

April 27: Statement | Kingdom of the Netherlands National Day

Other Matters

April 27: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing on the 40th Anniversary of the U.S. Department of State's Antiterrorism Program

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to New York For UNESCO's World Press Freedom Day 30th Anniversary Event

Press Release: USAID Endorses the Charter for Digital Public Goods

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield During a Press Availability at the "Cities Summit of the Americas"

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield During a Panel on Elevating Local Leadership on Global Priorities at the "Cities Summit of the Americas

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Condemning the Taliban's Repression of Afghan Women

Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Condemning the Taliban's Repression of Women and Girls

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situations in Syria

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Kosovo

Additional Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Kosovo

Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Visit Brazil

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Treasury Department Convenes Roundtable to Discuss the American Rescue Plan's Historic Investments in Rental Assistance for AANHPI Communities

Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Approval of Federal Funds to Connect Hawaii Homes and Families to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

Readout: Treasury Department Convenes Roundtable Discussion on Inflation Reduction Act Incentives for Underserved Communities

Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg at Media Engagement in Astana, Kazakhstan

Readout: Senior Treasury and Commerce Department Officials Travel to Kazakhstan

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Fugitive, Others Linked to CJNG Timeshare Fraud Network

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Officials of Iranian Intelligence Agency Responsible for Detention of U.S. Nationals in Iran

Sanctions List Updates: Hostages and Wrongfully Detained U.S. Nationals Designations; Counter Narcotics Designations and Removal; Iran-related Designations Updates and Removals; Issuance of Cyber-related General License and Amended Frequently Asked Questions

Department of Justice

Press Release: Texas Tax Preparer Sentenced for False Returns

Press Release: Man Sentenced for Stealing Over 712 Bitcoin Subject to Forfeiture

Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke's Trip to Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Press Release: Tesoro to Pay $27.5 Million for Violating Previous Court Order Requiring it to Reduce Air Pollution at Its Martinez, Calif. Refinery

Press Release: Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Official Pleads Guilty to Using Excessive Force Against an Inmate

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

DHS Press Release: DHS Conducts Dozens of Removal Flights Every Week

CBP Press Release: CBP Thwarts Illegal Entry Attempt at the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo (New York)

CISA Blog: CISA, FEMA and FCC Hold First National Meeting of State Alerting Officials

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Department of Commerce

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea Lee Chang-yang for the Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue

Statement: United States-Korea Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue Ministerial Joint Statement

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Announces Appointment of Chief Richard Carrizzo as Chair of FirstNet Authority Board

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Preserved Mushrooms from Netherlands, Poland, and Spain Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Extends Effective Date of Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's Anti-Doping and Medication Control Rule to May 22

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for May Open Meeting

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces $45 Million Funding Opportunity to Support Underserved and Veteran Farmers, Ranchers, and Foresters

Press Release: USDA Kicks-off Effort to Expand Market Opportunities for Climate-Smart Commodities and Learn from Pilot Projects

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Announces More Than $146 Million for Wetland Conservation Projects and National Wildlife Refuges

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Invests $41 million in New Technical Assistance to Help Communities Address Wastewater Challenges

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Expands Investment in Regional Infrastructure Accelerators Grant Program

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | February 2023 Numbers

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces up to $200M in available grants to states to strengthen unemployment insurance programs; prevent, detect fraud

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Santa Maria care provider deliberately denied 42 workers overtime, recovers $545K in back wages, damages

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: The Biden-Harris Administration Proposes New Standards to Help Ensure Access to Quality Health Care in Medicaid and CHIP

Press Release: HHS Awards $147 Million to Support Ending the HIV Epidemic in the United States

