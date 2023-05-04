Brandon Van Grack spoke to the Boston Globe about Jack Teixeira, who stands accused of posting classified military secrets online in the latest of several high-profile U.S. intelligence leaks over the last decade.

"One of the issues here is whether this involved the role of this individual or if this was an access issue," said Brandon, a former federal prosecutor who has handled a number of high-profile "leak" cases. "If it's [a crime] of an individual nature, then no matter how good your [vetting] process is things will happen."

