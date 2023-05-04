Brandon Van Grack spoke to ABC News about Jack Teixeira, the alleged Pentagon documents leaker who reportedly was driven to share classified information by a desire to impress friends he made online.

According to Brandon, what struck him about the case so far is the purported motive. Unlike previous individuals associated with disclosing national security and military secrets, Teixeira doesn't appear to have been motivated by ideology or a sense of duty to inform the public.

"We're much more familiar with individuals that appear to be whistleblowers or have a motive to disclose conduct they disagree with, and that's not the case here," Brandon said.

He added that the motive has no major impact in terms of the law or the case the U.S. government will bring against Teixeira. "Even if you do not intend to have harmed national security interests, the bottom line is you've now disclosed this to an infinite number of individuals and so the damage is done," he said.

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

Originally Published by ABC News

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved