Bob Litt was a guest on CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront discussing the arrest of the 21-year-old IT specialist suspected of leaking classified documents.

"The government needs to deter people who want to massage their ego by posting classified information on the internet," Bob said. "The fact that he was arrested quite quickly is part of the deterrence there...but I think he's looking, if he's convicted – and we don't know all the evidence yet – but I think he's looking at a fairly substantial sentence. Something like 20 years would not surprise me if convicted."

Watch the interview.

