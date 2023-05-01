Brandon Van Grack was a guest on the BBC discussing Jack Teixeira, who was charged in what's being called the "worst leak of U.S. intelligence in at least a decade" after he shared classified and defense material online.

"What makes this particular leak of classified information so unique and so damaging, in many other instances that we've had in the past where there's been a leak of classified information, it's dated or old information, or it's about sort of broader programs," Brandon said. "That doesn't mean it's not sensitive or damaging, but the point is that it's not incident-specific. What you have here is classified information that is about real-time national security, foreign policy issues, [and] military conflicts."

Watch the interview.

