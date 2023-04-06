This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | The White House

11:25 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Morrisville, North Carolina

12:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Morrisville, North Carolina

1:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT tours Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturer | Durham, North Carolina

2:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT discusses how his Investing in America agenda has led to the strongest job growth in history, hundreds of billions of dollars in major private sector investments nationwide, stronger infrastructure, and a Made in America manufacturing boom that is strengthening supply chains and national security | Durham, North Carolina

3:50 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Morrisville, North Carolina, en route to Joint Base Andrews

4:55 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

5:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:30 a.m. GMT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver a speech at Black Star Gate in Accra, Ghana; The Second Gentleman will attend

2:10 p.m. GMT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will travel to Cape Coast, Ghana

3:20 p.m. GMT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will meet with Cape Coast Chief Osabarima Kwesi Atta II

4:00 p.m. GMT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will tour Cape Coast Castle; following, the Vice President will deliver remarks

5:40 p.m. GMT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Cape Coast en route to Accra

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT - Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Morrisville, North Carolina

Recap of Monday, March 27, 2023

The White House

Remarksby President Biden at the SBA Women's Business Summit

Fact Sheet: Extreme MAGA Congressional Republicans Propose Handouts to Rich and Tax Hikes for Working Families

Executive Orderon Prohibition on Use by the United States Government of Commercial Spyware that Poses Risks to National Security

Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order to Prohibit U.S. Government Use of Commercial Spyware that Poses Risks to National Security

Memorandumon Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, on Printed Circuit Boards and Advanced Packaging Production Capability

Proclamationon Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in Nashville, Tennessee

Readoutof Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

Remarksby Vice President Harris at a State Banquet Hosted by President Akufo-Addo of Ghana

Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces Initiatives to Strengthen U.S. Partnership with Ghana and Promote Regional Security

Readoutof National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Japan's National Security Secretariat Akiba Takeo

Remarksby First Lady Jill Biden at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

NominationSent to the Senate

Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces New Resources to Support Women Small Businesses Owners, Continued Commitment to Supporting America's Entrepreneurs

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administrative Policy: H.R. 1 - Lower Energy Costs Act

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: Defense Production Act Title III Presidential Determination for Printed Circuit Boards and Advanced Packaging Production Capability

Press Release: Department of Defense Support to the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri Pre-Trial Hearing

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Navy Cmdr. Donald A. Gary

Contractsfor March 27, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule| Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Western Hemisphere

March 27:Remarks| Secretary Blinken with Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva at the U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue

March 27:Readout| Virtual Listening Session following the 16th Round of Negotiations to Modernize the Columbia River Treaty Regime

March 27:Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Paraguayan Foreign Minister Julio Arriola Before Their Meeting

Global Fragility Act

March 27:Statement| Joint 10-Year Plans for the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability

Europe

March 27:Advisory| Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel London and Paris

Other Matters

March 27:Remarks| Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman at a Freedom Online Coalition Event at the Atlantic Council

Remarksby Ambassador Van Schaack at Catholic University of America

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Launch of USAID's Updated Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Policy

Press Release: USAID Announces Semi-Finalists for JET Green Minerals Challenge

Press Release: USAID, Internews, and Microsoft Announce Public-Private Partnership to Develop Media Viability Accelerator

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Explanation of VoteFollowing the Failure of a UN Security Council Resolution on Nord Stream Proposed by Russia

RemarksFollowing the Failure of a UN Security Council Resolution on Nord Stream Proposed by Russia in Response to Russia

Additional RemarksFollowing the Failure of a UN Security Council Resolution on Nord Stream Proposed by Russia in Response to Russia

Readout: Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Jonatan Vseviov, Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Readout: Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi

Remarksby a Senior U.S. Official During a Telephonic Background Briefing on Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Travel to Costa Rica and Ecuador

Remarksat the UN General Assembly Commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade

Department of the Treasury

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Press Release: First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Raleigh, NC, to Assume All Deposits and Loans of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A., From the FDIC | March 26, 2023

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Obtains Emergency Relief Against Long Island Investment Adviser and Firm Charged with Fraud

Department of Justice

Press Release: Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter Delivers Opening Remarks at the Second Annual Spring Enforcers Summit

Press Release: Foreign National Sentenced for Victimizing U.S. Persons Through Cyber-Enabled Fraud Schemes

Press Release: Justice Department Recovers Over $53M in Profits Obtained from Corruption in the Nigerian Oil Industry

Press Release: United States Orders Matador Production Company to Reduce Unlawful Air Pollution from its Oil and Gas Wells in New Mexico, Eliminating 16,000 Tons of Harmful Air Pollutants

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: RGV agents find a missing juvenile (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Laredo Port of Entry Prepares and Implements Facilitation Measures Considering Increased Holiday Traffic (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP Announces Temporary Expansion of Hours at Four Northern Border Ports of Entry (Washington State)

CBP Press Release: Dangerous prohibited items seized by Minnesota CBP before they enter U.S. (Minnesota)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Department of Commerce

Readoutof Deputy Secretary of Commerce Graves' Meeting with Swedish Minister for International Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell

Press Release: Department of Commerce Launches Regional Economic Research Initiative

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Approves Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's Anti-Doping and Medication Control Rule

U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Chair Lewis, Congresswoman Blunt Rochester Host Exporter Roundtable with World Trade Center Delaware

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers and Communities Affected by Tornado in Mississippi

Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Assistance for Distressed Farmers Facing Financial Risk

Department of Energy (DOE)

Joint StatementBetween the Department of Energy of the United States of America and the Department of Natural Resources of Canada on Nuclear Energy Cooperation

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces $3M Each to Missouri and Nebraska to Fund Innovative Projects That Tackle Climate Pollution

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $3 Million to Minnesota to Plan Innovative Projects to Tackle Climate Pollution Across the State

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, industry leaders focus on small steps for big safety impact during 2023 Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week, March 27-31

Press Release: Court requires Austin auto dealership to pay $15K in damages to employee fired in 2020 after raising COVID-19 safety concerns

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor Obtains Consent Order, U.S. Virgin Islands Supermarket Chain Must Pay $240K in Back Wages, Damages to 33 Underpaid Workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $259K from South Carolina manufacturer who denied 939 workers legally earned overtime

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Grain and Feed Association of Illinois renew alliance to address common hazards in the grain-handling industry

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $67K for employee illegally terminated for exercising rights to bond with newborn child, care for spouse

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Provides SAMHSA Emergency Response Grants to Support Community Wellness, Resilience Following Recent East Palestine Train Derailment, Chemical Spill

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Makes Available an Additional $3.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds

Press Release: HUD Publishes Updated Guidance for Section 8 Project-Based Rental Assistance Contract Renewals

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Sustainable Aviation Fuel | Agencies Should Track Progress Toward Ambitious Federal Goals

