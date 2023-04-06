This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | The White House

2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts the SBA Women's Business Summit | East Room

On March 28, the President will travel to Durham, North Carolina, kicking off his "Investing in America" tour.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:15 a.m. GMT – the Vice President will participate in a restricted bilateral meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana | Jubilee House

11:25 a.m. GMT – the Vice President will participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana | Jubilee House

12:40 p.m. GMT – the Vice President and President Akufo-Addo will hold a joint press conference | Jubilee House

3:10 p.m. GMT – the Vice President will visit the Freedom Skate Park and Vibrate Space – a co-working space and community recording studio – to meet with local artists and entertainers | Vibrate Skate Park

7:30 p.m. GMT – the Vice President and THE Second Gentleman will attend a State Banquet hosted by President Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo of Ghana | Jubilee House

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Sunday, March 24-26, 2023

The White House

March 26

Remarks by Vice President Harris at Arrival Ceremony | Accra, Ghana

Statement from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Developments in Israel

Press Release: What They Are Reading in the States | Biden-?Harris Administration is Investing in America; Local Communities Reap Benefits

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Mississippi Disaster Declaration

March 25

Statement from President Joe Biden on Devastating Tornado Deaths in Mississippi

Readout of President Joe Biden's Calls with Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Members of the Mississippi Congressional Delegation

Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Bilateral Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Alberto Fernández of Argentina

Letter to Congress consistent with the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148)

March 24

Remarks by President Biden in Address to the Canadian Parliament

Fact Sheet: Strengthening the United States-Canada Partnership

Joint Statement by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada Before Bilateral Meeting

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada in Joint Press Conference

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau at Gala Dinner

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Release of Paul Rusesabagina

Fact Sheet: President Biden Submits to Congress 10-Year Plans to Implement the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability

Letter from President Joe Biden on the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability

Letter to Certain Congressional Committees on Implementing the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability

Memorandum on Conserving the Natural and Cultural Heritage of the Pacific Remote Islands

Readout of Gender Policy Council and National Security Council Meeting with the Government of Uzbekistan

Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the Vice President's Trip to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Launches the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities, Announces New Public & Private Sector Actions to Continue Momentum from Historic Hunger, Nutrition, and Health Conference

Press Release: FIVE-ALARM FIRE | The House Freedom Caucus' Extreme Budget Proposal Weakens Our National Security

Advisory: President Biden to Kick Off "Investing in America" Tour in North Carolina (March 28)

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Proclamation on Greek Independence Day: A National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Meeting Between Dr. Mara Karlin, Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, and Norwegian Delegation Led by Director General Henning Vaglum and Ambassador Anniken Krutnes

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds an On-Camera Press Briefing

Article: U.S. Responds to Attack That Killed U.S. Contractor in Syria

Article: Science, Technology Inform DOD Budget Request

Article: DOD Increases Efforts to Bring Small Businesses into Defense Industrial Base?

Contracts for March 24, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, March 27, 2023

Western Hemisphere

March 24: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the Tenth U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue (March 27-28)

March 24: Advisory | Senior Presidential Advisor for the Americas Dodd's Travel to the Dominican Republic

Summit for Democracy

March 24: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the Second Summit for Democracy (March 28-30)

Europe

March 24: Statement | EU-U.S. Joint Naval Exercise

March 24: Statement | Taking Additional Actions to Hold the Lukashenka Regime to Account

March 25: Statement | Belarus Freedom Day

March 25: Statement | Greece Independence Day

Asia-Pacific

March 24: Statement | United States Imposes Additional Sanctions on Jet Fuel Suppliers and Military Cronies to Address Burma Military Regime's Atrocities

March 24: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Witkowsky's Travel to Australia and Papua New Guinea

March 26: Statement | Bangladesh Independence Day

Africa

March 24: Statement | Release of Paul Rusesabagina

Other Matters

March 24: Statement | Update on Passport Processing Times

March 25: Statement | Pursuing Peace Through Partnerships, Local Engagement, and Learning

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: New 10-Year Plans to Foster Peaceful and Resilient Nations (re: Global Fragility Act)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Chuck Robbins, Chief Executive Officer of Cisco

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Brian Sikes, CEO of Cargill

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Visit Ecuador, Lead U.S. Delegation to Costa Rica for the Second Summit for Democracy (March 29-31)

Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Iraqi President Latif Rashid and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting Hosted by Russia on the OPCW

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a U.S.-Hosted United Nations Water Conference Side Event Titled "Stronger Through Water"

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting on March 24, 2023

Remarks by U.S. Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba at a White House and U.S. Mint Event Honoring the American Women Quarters Program

Sanctions:Treasury Sanctions Jet Fuel Suppliers and Military Cronies in Burma Prior to Armed Forces Day

Sanctions:Treasury Targets Belarusian State-Owned Enterprises, Government Officials, and Lukashenka's Aircraft

Sanctions List Updates: Burma-related Designations; Belarus Designations and Designation Update; Publication of Belarus Sanctions Regulations; Publication of Jet Fuel Alert

Department of Justice

Press Release: CEO of Titanium Blockchain Sentenced for $21M Cryptocurrency Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Arrest of the Founder of One of the World's Largest Hacker Forums and Disruption of Forum's Operation

Press Release: Two Individuals Charged with Operating Multimillion-Dollar Pyramid Schemes

Press Release: Deputy U.S. Marshal Convicted of Conspiracy, Cyberstalking, Perjury, and Obstruction

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas, Administrator Criswell Visit Devastated Areas of Mississippi

DHS Press Release: United States and Canada Announce Efforts to Expand Lawful Migration Processes and Reduce Irregular Migration

CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Seize 648 Counterfeit Samsung Smartphone Digitizers (Pennsylvania

CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Thwart Two Alleged Child Smuggling Attempts at the Port of Hidalgo (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Advisory | Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to the Republic of Korea

Congressional Testimony of Ambassador Katherine Tai Before the House Ways and Means Committee Hearing on the President's 2023 Trade Policy Agenda

Congressional Testimony of Ambassador Katherine Tai Before the Senate Finance Committee Hearing on the President's 2023 Trade Policy Agenda

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Following President Biden's Call, U.S. Department of Commerce Announces Plan to Initiate Process to Designate Marine Sanctuary in Pacific Remote Islands

Readout of Deputy Secretary Don Graves Meeting with Puerto Rico Financial Oversight and Management Board Executive Director Robert Mujica

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Action Leads to Lifetime Industry Ban for Operators of 'Extended Vehicle Warranty' Scam

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Statement from Commissioner Starks on USF Decision

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Spotlights $110 Million in Commitments to Water Security Projects at UN Water Conference

Press Release: The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Executes Loan Under the Defense Production Act Loan Program

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: March 2023 Highlights | FERC insight | Volume 3

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Assistant Secretary Estenoz Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Investments to Tell America's Story in Alabama

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Final Decision on Cleanup for Amphenol/Franklin Power Products Site in Franklin, Indiana

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services announce additional steps to tackle child labor violations, strengthen coordination

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Trumbull Corp. partner to protect workers on Berkeley County, West Virginia, highway construction project

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds lawn service contractor ignored safety standards, allowed workers to operate riding mowers dangerously at Fort Campbell

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Issues Dear Colleague Letter Calling for End to Corporal Punishment in Schools and Guiding Principles on School Discipline

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Labor and Health and Human Services announce additional steps to tackle child labor violations, strengthening coordination

Press Release: HHS Announces Over $120 Million In Funding Opportunity for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics Providing Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Care Across the Country

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Works to Further Improve Nutrition, Reduce Diet-Related Chronic Disease with Dietary Guidance Statements on Food Labels

Press Release: FDA Issues Draft Guidance Aimed at Improving Oncology Clinical Trials for Accelerated Approval

Press Release: FDA Takes Additional Steps to Improve Nutrition, Reduce Disease with Expanded Use of Salt Substitutes to Help Lower Sodium Intake

Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 24, 2023

