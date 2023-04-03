United States:
FINCast Ep. 37 – "Hand-Off" With Will Inboden, Michele Malvesti, And Farah Pandith (Podcast)
03 April 2023
K2 Integrity
On FINCast Episode 37, Juan Zarate sits down with Will Inboden, K2
Integrity's Michele Malvesti, and Farah Pandith to discuss
the upcoming book, "Hand-Off: The Foreign Policy George W.
Bush Passed to Barack Obama". Tune in for a look back at the
foreign policy transition between the Bush and Obama
administrations from a unique group of national security and
foreign policy thinkers.
