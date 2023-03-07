Welcome to Holland & Knight's monthly defense news update. We are excited to bring you the latest in defense policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments. If you see anything you would like additional information on, please reach out to the authors or members of Holland & Knight's National Security, Defense and Intelligence Team.

Legislative Updates

General Congressional Update

Congressional Defense Committees Leadership

DOD and SASC Nominations

HASC Priorities and Hearings

Executive and Departmental Updates

Ukraine Updates

DOD Releases Small Business Strategy

DOD Announces Update to Autonomy in Weapons Systems

DIU Releases FY 2022 Year in Review

DIU Solicitations

DOD and NTIA Launch 2023 5G Challenge for Open RAN

Read the full report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.