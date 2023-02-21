In his thesis for Harvard University's MLA in International Relations degree, Partner Todd Toral identifies new moral principles for entering into and the conduct of war. He analyzes how such rules evolved from antiquity to the modern period and discusses recent engagements that describe how the West moved toward and adopted virtuous war principles. He concludes by discussing how international norms and legal frameworks should respond to meet the moral challenges imposed by virtuous war and closes with a proposed international scheme in the form of a proposed Model United Nations Resolution that adopts the newly forged Just War principles.

