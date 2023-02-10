ARTICLE

United States: Chinese Balloon Over The U.S. Was A Diplomatic Test, Lawyer Says (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Both China and the U.S. understand the balloon that travelled across North America was a diplomatic test, according to Reid Whitten, a partner at legal firm Sheppard Mullin.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.