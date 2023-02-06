Brandon Van Grack spoke to USA Today about the widespread problem of mishandling classified documents in the wake of the high-profile investigations into president Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump, and former vice president Mike Pence.

According to Brandon, most mishandling problems "don't happen when you leave office, they happen in real time," and under much more mundane circumstances.

He added: "It is an issue that is far more common than people realize. There's probably a mishandling case happening right now. It doesn't typically happen at your home and in these volumes, and with the same sensitivity [as the current cases in the news]...but mishandling happens all the time, with regularity. And part of this is because there's a lot of classified documents. Part of this is because there's a lot of people who have clearances. And part of this is because people just make mistakes."

