Brandon Van Grack spoke to BNN Bloomberg about the two special counsels appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who have essentially the same assignment: exploring whether anyone - including current President Biden and former President Trump - criminally mishandled sensitive government information.

These types of investigations don't always lead to charges, said Brandon, adding that a key issue for the government is what happens once someone becomes aware of an issue involving classified information.

According to Brandon, it appeared Biden's representatives had been responsive, taking steps to carry out more searches and return documents, but he noted: "That doesn't mean it's the end of it. The mishandling of classified documents is serious; there should be a thorough investigation conducted by the Department of Justice, and that's what's happening."

