ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Brandon Van Grack spoke to the Washington Post about Attorney General Merrick Garland naming a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents at President Biden's Delaware home and former Washington office.

According to Brandon, appointing a special counsel can help expedite an investigation, ensure it has appropriate resources, and create "at least the perception of impartiality and fairness."

"With respect to this decision, this specific decision, it's at least understandable why the attorney general would want all of those benefits," Brandon said.

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Originally Published by Washington Post

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved