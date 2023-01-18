Brandon Van Grack spoke to the Wall Street Journal about the discovery of classified documents at the private office President Biden used after his vice presidency.

"Ultimately, I don't think it does or will have any impact on the Mar-a-Lago case," Brandon said. "It does heighten the scrutiny, which is remarkable given it's unclear how much higher that scrutiny could go. It is another layer of complication."

Originally published by Wall Street Journal

