ARTICLE

United States: The Other Side Says Your Evidence Is A Deepfake. Now What?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In several recent high-profile trials, defendants have sought to cast doubt on the reliability of video evidence by suggesting that artificial intelligence may have surreptitiously altered the videos.

Click here to continue reading . . .

Originally Published by Law360

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.