United States:
Inside Mar-a-Lago, Where Thousands Partied Near Secret Files
22 December 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Brandon Van Grack spoke to the New York Times for its
investigation showing how former President Trump stored classified
documents in high traffic areas at Mar-a-Lago, where guests may
have been within feet of the materials.
Read the full article.
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States
State AG Updates: November 17-23, 2022
Crowell & Moring
Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. Here are this week's updates.
What's New In California
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
What's New in California (WNIC) is a compilation of news stories published by outside organizations relevant to California politics and policy. Akin Gump aggregates these stories,...