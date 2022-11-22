Brandon Van Grack was a guest on MSNBC's Deadline: White House, discussing former President Trump throwing his hat in the ring for another run at the White House while he remains a national security threat.

"I don't think [Trump's declared presidential candidacy] has any impact whatsoever [on the investigation]," Brandon said. "I think this case, in terms of how it's been staffed, in terms of its oversight, has gone forward with the assumption and belief that they are investigating the political rival of the President of the United States. You have evidence of that from the fact that the Attorney General reviewed and approved the search warrant. That rarely happens. I'm guessing you can count on one hand for each Attorney General how many times they have read a search warrant while Attorney General, so that's already been built into it, and this announcement really just confirmed what had already been assumed. If anything what it does is confirm that there needs to be an accelerated time frame for this investigation."

Watch the video.

