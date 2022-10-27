Brandon Van Grack spoke to Axios about Jay Bratt, who leads the Justice Department's counterintelligence division and is now at the center of an unprecedented investigation into former President Trump.

"These cases don't happen that frequently," Brandon said. However, he noted that Bratt has handled similar cases "not just as a national security division attorney or supervisor, but also directly as a prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney's Office. Those experiences are different and complementary. There are very few people who can say that."

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved