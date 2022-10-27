United States:
The Top DOJ Prosecutor Taking On Trump
27 October 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Brandon Van Grack spoke to Axios about Jay Bratt, who
leads the Justice Department's counterintelligence division and
is now at the center of an unprecedented investigation into former
President Trump.
"These cases don't happen that frequently,"
Brandon said. However, he noted that Bratt has handled similar
cases "not just as a national security division attorney or
supervisor, but also directly as a prosecutor at the U.S.
Attorney's Office. Those experiences are different and
complementary. There are very few people who can say
that."
