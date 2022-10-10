Bob Litt spoke to the New York Times about the Department of Justice's (DOJ) suspicion that former President Trump still possesses documents that he took from the White House.

According to Bob, the DOJ has a number of options short of carrying out another search warrant. One would be to file a motion in the ongoing court fight over the documents, seeking either return of the documents or a statement under oath from Trump that he has returned all the documents. By doing so, the department could back Trump into a corner.

Bob added that how the department proceeds would likely be influenced by whether the department believes the documents in question are highly sensitive.

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

