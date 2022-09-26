United States:
Why An Appeals Court Says Trump's Claims He Declassified The Mar-a-Lago Documents Are A ‘Red Herring'
26 September 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Brandon Van Grack spoke to CNN about the U.S. 11th Circuit Court
of Appeals saying in a unanimous opinion that any uncertainty over
whether the 100-plus documents were still classified was a
"red herring," and allowing the Justice Department's
(DOJ) criminal probe into them to resume.
According to Brandon, the 11th Circuit was able to act quickly
to resolve the dispute because the DOJ turned to the appeals court
with a very narrow and clear-cut request.
"The singular issue was if there was any reason that DOJ
cannot possess and use these documents marked as classified,"
Brandon said. "Legally it was so clear that there cannot and
should not be that restriction."
Read the full article.
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States
What Is A Church? The CFL Tells How To Tell
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
The word "church" has an interesting ancestry. It most likely began as a Germanic word that entered the Greek language and then moved on to English.
Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 27
Jenner & Block
Episode 27 of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up features an unusual FOIA request related to the Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program and two notable bid protest and...
The Weekly Hill Update
BakerHostetler
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.