United States:
A Judge Appoints A Special Master To Review Materials Seized From Mar-a-Lago
20 September 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Brandon Van Grack appeared on NPR's Morning Edition to
discuss a federal judge in Florida appointing a special master to
look over classified documents seized from former President Donald
Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
"It does sound reasonable, which is the reason I think the
Justice Department will ultimately have a limited appeal of this
decision," Brandon said. "But it raises –
especially with respect to these 100 classified documents –
concerns about the separation of powers between the judicial branch
and the executive branch, and I think it has real implications in
terms of the Justice Department and FBI's ability to protect
our national security."
Listen to the interview.
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
Originally Published by NPR's Morning Edition
© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved
