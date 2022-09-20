Brandon Van Grack appeared on NPR's Morning Edition to discuss a federal judge in Florida appointing a special master to look over classified documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

"It does sound reasonable, which is the reason I think the Justice Department will ultimately have a limited appeal of this decision," Brandon said. "But it raises – especially with respect to these 100 classified documents – concerns about the separation of powers between the judicial branch and the executive branch, and I think it has real implications in terms of the Justice Department and FBI's ability to protect our national security."

Listen to the interview.

Originally Published by NPR's Morning Edition

