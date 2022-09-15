On September 13th, Morvillo Abramowitz Partner Brian A. Jacobs was again on NewsNation's "Banfield," together with Tara Wall, discussing the latest developments in the DOJ's ongoing investigations of January 6 and of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

1230520.jpg

